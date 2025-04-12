Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for three top-rated runners

Owen ace to spoil returning hero's comeback

Recent Wolverhampton winner fancied to complete a hat-trick

Rare Main runner at Musselburgh worthy of note

Letsbefrank - who picked up £100,000 given to the connections of the first horse to win three races across the Sunday Series - returns to action in the Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap and whilst it might be dangerous to assume that he might need the run on his first start, especially over this trip, he shouldn't be taken lightly.

Preference, however, is for the ex-Irish Sportingsilvermine who represents one of the most up-and-coming dual-purpose yards around and looks the type to progress now he's broken his duck.

James Owen won this race 12 months ago and looks to have another ideal candidate in the four-year-old who has only gone up 2 lb for his narrow Southwell success. Hector Crouch's strike rate on favourites is 36% so market support for Sportingsilvermine, who tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, would boost confidence.

Recommended Bet Back Sportingsilvermine to win the 17:15 Musselburgh SBK 4/1

On the front-end is often the place to be at Musselburgh given its tight bends and speedy nature and as a result Marhaba Ghaiyyath , who tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, is preferred in the Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap despite giving weight to his seven rivals; stall 1 should help him see off Arbitration for the early pace-setting duties.

The Charlie Johnston-trained colt looks open to improvement on his handicap/turf debut from a BHA mark of 84 and with the yard in good form, he's expected to dominate once again.

Magellan Cloud, who shaped as though he will appreciate this longer trip on handicap debut, is the obvious danger.

Recommended Bet Back Marhaba Ghaiyyath to win the 17:45 Musselburgh SBK 10/11

Heather Main - who has struck with two of her last four runners - has only had eight runners at Musselburgh in the last five seasons and she sends one of those (who won) Mister Bluebird up from her Oxfordshire base for his return to action after a three-month break.

Cheekpieces return (on for five of the horse's six wins) and the seven-year-old has a good record fresh and also has previous in this series here, winning a C&D handicap in 2022 and running well on his return in the 2023 competition.

Another who is top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Mister Bluebird can take advantage of a BHA mark that is 5 lb lower than his penultimate win in June 2023.

Recommended Bet Back Mister Bluebird to win the 18:15 Musselburgh SBK 8/1

