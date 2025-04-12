Timeform

Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for three top-rated runners

Musselburgh racegoers
Timeform pick out three bets at Musselburgh on Sunday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest for the return of the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Musselburgh this weekend...

  • Owen ace to spoil returning hero's comeback 

  • Recent Wolverhampton winner fancied to complete a hat-trick 

  • Rare Main runner at Musselburgh worthy of note 

Top-rated four-year-old fancied to follow up Southwell win 

Letsbefrank - who picked up £100,000 given to the connections of the first horse to win three races across the Sunday Series - returns to action in the Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap and whilst it might be dangerous to assume that he might need the run on his first start, especially over this trip, he shouldn't be taken lightly.  

Preference, however, is for the ex-Irish Sportingsilvermine who represents one of the most up-and-coming dual-purpose yards around and looks the type to progress now he's broken his duck.  

James Owen won this race 12 months ago and looks to have another ideal candidate in the four-year-old who has only gone up 2 lb for his narrow Southwell success. Hector Crouch's strike rate on favourites is 36% so market support for Sportingsilvermine, who tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, would boost confidence. 

Recommended Bet

Back Sportingsilvermine to win the 17:15 Musselburgh

SBK4/1

'Hot Trainer' flag for Johnston yard who saddle the favourite 

On the front-end is often the place to be at Musselburgh given its tight bends and speedy nature and as a result Marhaba Ghaiyyath , who tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, is preferred in the Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap despite giving weight to his seven rivals; stall 1 should help him see off Arbitration for the early pace-setting duties. 

The Charlie Johnston-trained colt looks open to improvement on his handicap/turf debut from a BHA mark of 84 and with the yard in good form, he's expected to dominate once again. 

Magellan Cloud, who shaped as though he will appreciate this longer trip on handicap debut, is the obvious danger.

Recommended Bet

Back Marhaba Ghaiyyath to win the 17:45 Musselburgh

SBK10/11

'Horses For Courses' flag for top-rated grey

Heather Main - who has struck with two of her last four runners - has only had eight runners at Musselburgh in the last five seasons and she sends one of those (who won) Mister Bluebird up from her Oxfordshire base for his return to action after a three-month break. 

Cheekpieces return (on for five of the horse's six wins) and the seven-year-old has a good record fresh and also has previous in this series here, winning a C&D handicap in 2022 and running well on his return in the 2023 competition.  

Another who is top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Mister Bluebird can take advantage of a BHA mark that is 5 lb lower than his penultimate win in June 2023. 

Recommended Bet

Back Mister Bluebird to win the 18:15 Musselburgh

SBK8/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Horse Racing Tips

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ayr plus Rachael Blackmore and Paul Nicholls

  • Max Liu
The Betfair racing cheat sheet
Kevin Blake

2025 Scottish Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Ayr feature

  • Kevin Blake
Betfair Tipster Kevin Blake
Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Fresh and fit Kabral Du Mathan will love the ground at Ayr

  • Paul Nicholls
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    2025 Scottish Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Ayr feature

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Fresh and fit Kabral Du Mathan will love the ground at Ayr

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Saturday Rides: Adaliz fancied to go well on handicap debut at Bellewstown

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Back a potential Classic pair in Newbury 33/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Back a potential Classic pair in Newbury 33/1 double

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Scottish Grand National Preview

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Grand National Day

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Wet Eyes Willie

  • Editor
Weighed In

Mullen it over

  • Joe Dyer