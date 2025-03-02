Timeform

Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for Doncaster and Huntingdon

Two of Timeform's best bets on Sunday run at Doncaster
Doncaster races

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Doncaster and Huntingdon on Sunday...

Owen juvenile has the edge on Timeform weight-adjusted-ratings

There could be a late pointer towards the chance of Lavender Hill Mob in the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle when he takes in the opening race (13:40) at Huntingdon on Sunday.  

Clearly, James Owen has a good handle on the juvenile division with East India Dock sharing favouritism for the Triumph Hurdle, and Lavender Hill Mob is currently a general 16/1 chance alongside stablemate Liam Swagger for the Fred Winter.  

Owen has a 23% strike-rate with his hurdlers at up to 2m2f, a much better record than the yard's record with its chasers and bumper horses, and Lavender Hill Mob is clear of Sunday's main rival Aviemore on Timeform's weight-adjusted-ratings, for all the last-named has a 'small p' attached to his figure.  

Lavender Hill Mob was highly-tried on the Flat (showing useful form) for Michael Bell, is refitted with cheekpieces today after a poor round of jumping at Haydock last time, and is expected to enjoy these quick conditions more than Aviemore whose best form has come with more cut underfoot.   

Recommended Bet

Back Lavender Hill Mob in the 13:40 Huntingdon

SBK6/4

'Horse In Focus' flag for lightly-weighted contender

A few in-form yards who have the Timeform 'Hot Trainer' flag with runners here, but it's 'Horse In Focus' Siberian Star who gets the nod at the foot of the weights in the 14:00 at Doncaster.  

He has done well for current connections this winter and remains of interest back off his proper mark over fences - was 9 lb out of the handicap when a fair sixth in the Sussex National last month - after an eye-catching run over hurdles recently; Shane Fenelon, who won on him at Catterick in January, is back on board which looks a positive.  

Unexposed stayer Champagnesuperover was a convincing winner in his first start in a veterans' event at Hereford last week and is the obvious threat under a penalty given the ease of victory there (form looks solid, front pair clear), while Supervisor would be a big danger if sorting out his jumping and the return of Ned Fox - who has won two of the last three renewals of this race - could help on that front.   

Recommended Bet

Back Siberian Star in the 14:00 Doncaster

SBK6/4

'Horses For Courses' flag the key in competitive handicap chase

Course specialist Tommy Cullen has conditions to suit and only had to be pushed out to score comfortably here last month on just his third start for the yard.  

Jack Quinlan was much more positive on him that day, taking the race by the scruff of the neck, and the duo can follow up here despite an 8 lb higher mark.  

One of the key factors could be Tommy Cullen's preference for good ground and racing on Town Moor: both wins have come at the track and he has also finished runner-up here twice, all runs on ground no slower than good-to-soft. 

Bob Bob Ricard may give him most to think about now dropped in trip after a break (pulled up at Cheltenham when last seen), while cheekpieces may eke out some improvement from Koenigsstern but he may prefer softer ground to be seen to best effect. In contrast, good ground should suit An Bradan Feasa, but he lacks experience over fences.   

Recommended Bet

Back Tommy Cullen in the 14:35 Doncaster

SBK4/7

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Epsom Derby and Oaks

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the Derby at Epsom and more

  • Max Liu
Epsom Oaks horse racing cheat sheet
Epsom Derby and Oaks

The Derby: Katie Midwinter's verdict and 1-2-3-4 prediction in the Epsom Classic

  • Katie Midwinter
Katie Midwinter
Epsom Derby and Oaks

Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby

  • Kevin Blake
Epsom Derby Big Race Verdict

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Epsom Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 filly to bounce back down in trip

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Epsom Horse Racing Tips: Ground to help Botanical bloom in 20/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Epsom Horse Racing Tips: Ground to help Botanical bloom in 20/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Derby Special: I like Tennessee Stud and Lambourn

  • Joe Dyer
Racing...Only Bettor

Duran Can

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Paul Nicholls Team Chase domination?

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

King Ralph sitting on his Salisbury throne

  • Mike Norman