Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for Doncaster and Huntingdon

There could be a late pointer towards the chance of Lavender Hill Mob in the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle when he takes in the opening race (13:40) at Huntingdon on Sunday.

Clearly, James Owen has a good handle on the juvenile division with East India Dock sharing favouritism for the Triumph Hurdle, and Lavender Hill Mob is currently a general 16/1 chance alongside stablemate Liam Swagger for the Fred Winter.

Owen has a 23% strike-rate with his hurdlers at up to 2m2f, a much better record than the yard's record with its chasers and bumper horses, and Lavender Hill Mob is clear of Sunday's main rival Aviemore on Timeform's weight-adjusted-ratings, for all the last-named has a 'small p' attached to his figure.

Lavender Hill Mob was highly-tried on the Flat (showing useful form) for Michael Bell, is refitted with cheekpieces today after a poor round of jumping at Haydock last time, and is expected to enjoy these quick conditions more than Aviemore whose best form has come with more cut underfoot.

Recommended Bet Back Lavender Hill Mob in the 13:40 Huntingdon SBK 6/4

A few in-form yards who have the Timeform 'Hot Trainer' flag with runners here, but it's 'Horse In Focus' Siberian Star who gets the nod at the foot of the weights in the 14:00 at Doncaster.

He has done well for current connections this winter and remains of interest back off his proper mark over fences - was 9 lb out of the handicap when a fair sixth in the Sussex National last month - after an eye-catching run over hurdles recently; Shane Fenelon, who won on him at Catterick in January, is back on board which looks a positive.

Unexposed stayer Champagnesuperover was a convincing winner in his first start in a veterans' event at Hereford last week and is the obvious threat under a penalty given the ease of victory there (form looks solid, front pair clear), while Supervisor would be a big danger if sorting out his jumping and the return of Ned Fox - who has won two of the last three renewals of this race - could help on that front.

Recommended Bet Back Siberian Star in the 14:00 Doncaster SBK 6/4

Course specialist Tommy Cullen has conditions to suit and only had to be pushed out to score comfortably here last month on just his third start for the yard.

Jack Quinlan was much more positive on him that day, taking the race by the scruff of the neck, and the duo can follow up here despite an 8 lb higher mark.

One of the key factors could be Tommy Cullen's preference for good ground and racing on Town Moor: both wins have come at the track and he has also finished runner-up here twice, all runs on ground no slower than good-to-soft.

Bob Bob Ricard may give him most to think about now dropped in trip after a break (pulled up at Cheltenham when last seen), while cheekpieces may eke out some improvement from Koenigsstern but he may prefer softer ground to be seen to best effect. In contrast, good ground should suit An Bradan Feasa, but he lacks experience over fences.

Recommended Bet Back Tommy Cullen in the 14:35 Doncaster SBK 4/7

