Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data featuring three improvers at York
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at York on Sunday...
-
Air Force One can build on promising start for yard
-
Drop in trip can help Gunship get back on the up
-
Unexposed Almeraq can show his class
York, 15:00 - 'Horse In Focus' Air Force One shaped well last time
Air Force One (Ire)
- J: P. J. McDonald
- T: Geoff Oldroyd
- F: 4/1820-913
Air Force One has progressed well since joining Geoff Oldroyd from Paddy Twomey, winning a five-furlong handicap at York before producing an even better effort in defeat over this slightly longer trip last month.
Air Force One had to settle for minor honours at the Ebor Festival, but he was beaten only a head and half a length in third and did well to finish so close given he met some trouble in running.
The way he finished off his race caught the eye of Timeform's reporter who awarded the Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. By sprint handicapper standards, Air Force One remains with few miles on the clock and has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's expected to make further improvement.
York, 16:00 - Gunship remains a smart sort in the making
Gunship (Ire)
- J: Daniel Muscutt
- T: James Ferguson
- F: 1-2310
Gunship failed to stay when well down the field in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot, but he shaped much better than that result would suggest, even looking a threat two furlongs out before weakening.
Gunship went into Royal Ascot with a progressive profile as he'd finished an encouraging third in a strong event at Sandown on his handicap debut and then built on that to score in ready fashion at Newcastle, beating a subsequent winner.
Both of those efforts were over a mile and a quarter, and Gunship should relish a return to that sort of distance at York. He remains with the potential to develop into a smart sort - he still has the Timeform 'small p' - and he tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb.
York, 16:30 - 'Horse In Focus' Almeraq the one to beat
Almeraq
- J: Jim Crowley
- T: William Haggas
- F: 21-21
Almeraq made a mockery of his opening mark at Ayr where he stormed five lengths clear of subsequent winner Badri to win in a style rarely seen in sprint handicaps.
That smart performance, which earned the Horse In Focus Flag, marked Almeraq as better than a handicapper so it's little surprise to see him pitched into listed level here.
He already looks well up to the task and narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb, while he still has the small p to highlight his untapped potential.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Four Haydock sizzlers for a big price Yankee
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Four Haydock sizzlers for a big price Yankee
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday Horse Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Haydock
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap