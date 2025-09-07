Timeform

Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data featuring three improvers at York

Horse racing at York
There's a good-quality card at York on Sunday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at York on Sunday...

  • Air Force One can build on promising start for yard

  • Drop in trip can help Gunship get back on the up

  • Unexposed Almeraq can show his class 

York, 15:00 - 'Horse In Focus' Air Force One shaped well last time

Air Force One has progressed well since joining Geoff Oldroyd from Paddy Twomey, winning a five-furlong handicap at York before producing an even better effort in defeat over this slightly longer trip last month.

Air Force One had to settle for minor honours at the Ebor Festival, but he was beaten only a head and half a length in third and did well to finish so close given he met some trouble in running.

The way he finished off his race caught the eye of Timeform's reporter who awarded the Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. By sprint handicapper standards, Air Force One remains with few miles on the clock and has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's expected to make further improvement.  

Recommended Bet

Back Air Force One in the 15:00 at York

SBK7/2

York, 16:00 - Gunship remains a smart sort in the making

Gunship failed to stay when well down the field in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot, but he shaped much better than that result would suggest, even looking a threat two furlongs out before weakening. 

Gunship went into Royal Ascot with a progressive profile as he'd finished an encouraging third in a strong event at Sandown on his handicap debut and then built on that to score in ready fashion at Newcastle, beating a subsequent winner.  

Both of those efforts were over a mile and a quarter, and Gunship should relish a return to that sort of distance at York. He remains with the potential to develop into a smart sort - he still has the Timeform 'small p' - and he tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb. 

Recommended Bet

Back Gunship in the 16:00 at York

SBK6/1

York, 16:30 - 'Horse In Focus' Almeraq the one to beat

Almeraq made a mockery of his opening mark at Ayr where he stormed five lengths clear of subsequent winner Badri to win in a style rarely seen in sprint handicaps.

That smart performance, which earned the Horse In Focus Flag, marked Almeraq as better than a handicapper so it's little surprise to see him pitched into listed level here. 

He already looks well up to the task and narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb, while he still has the small p to highlight his untapped potential.

Recommended Bet

Back Almeraq in the 16:30 at York

SBK7/4

