Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data featuring a trio of Horses In Focus

Horse racing at Southwell
The horses break from the stalls at Southwell

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Fairyhouse and Southwell on Sunday...

  • Karniquet can show his class at Fairyhouse

  • Aramram can show he's a well-handicapped sprinter

  • Viennoise has made an encouraging start for O'Meara

Supreme fourth Karniquet the choice on ratings

Karniquet had been no match for stablemate Kopek des Bordes when runner-up in the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival and he couldn't land a blow on him either when fourth in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

However, those were useful efforts in Grade 1 company, against the best novice hurdler around this season, and it was encouraging how he stuck to his task at Cheltenham despite failing to make a telling impact. 

That effort earned Karniquet Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and he is 4 lb clear of stablemate Gaucher at the head of Timeform's ratings and 9 lb clear of the next couple in the list for this Grade 2. 

Recommended Bet

Back Karniquet to win the 15:37 at Fairyhouse

SBK5/4

Improving Aramram can build on promising comeback

Aramram enjoyed a productive campaign as a three-year-old, winning on three occasions and finishing runner-up in the Ayr Silver Cup, and he looks likely to enjoy further handicap success this season.

Aramram couldn't quite reward good support on his reappearance at Kempton last week but he was beaten only a head after finishing well, producing his best effort yet on Timeform's figures.

He still looks well handicapped after edging up only 2 lb in the weights - he's 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and this strong colt still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's a likely improver. 

Recommended Bet

Back Aramram in the 16:55 at Southwell

SBK3/1

Viennoise looked a shade unlucky last time

Viennoise was bought cheaply at the sales after disappointing on turf on her final couple of starts for Archie Watson, but she's made a promising start on the all-weather for David O'Meara

Viennoise ran well to finish fourth in a higher grade on her return at Lingfield in February and she then stepped forward on that when a close-up third over this course and distance last month.

She was beaten only a head and half a length, and she was arguably unlucky not to win as she conceded first run to the first pair in a race run at just a steady gallop. That effort enhanced her positive profile on the all-weather and she looks well treated off the same mark.

Recommended Bet

Back Viennoise in the 18:30 at Southwell

SBK11/4

