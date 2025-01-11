Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus Nap
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Chelmsford and Ffos Las on Saturday...
-
Carlton can extend winning sequence
-
Ostrava du Berlais can cope with rise in class
-
My Turn Now found good opportunity
-
Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak
Racing... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!
Clear claims on ratings for 'Horse In Focus' Carlton
Like many before him, Carlton has thrived since joining the James Owen yard and he did well to complete a course-and-distance hat-trick here on Thursday.
Carlton was ridden patiently but travelled well, made good headway out wide turning for home and stormed three and a quarter lengths clear, doing well to assert such superiority given a lack of pace in the race and earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag as a consequence.
That effort was his best yet since joining Owen and a 5 lb penalty should not be enough to stop him completing the four-timer - he's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Ostrava du Berlais is still improving
Ostrava du Berlais disappointed over hurdles for Venetia Williams last season but she produced a much more encouraging performance back over fences when runner-up to a subsequent winner in a handicap chase at Warwick on her reappearance in November.
She has built on that promise to register wide-margin wins at Ludlow and Taunton, doing so in the style of one who looks capable of racking up a sequence and earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag as a consequence.
She faces much sterner opposition here and is 9 lb higher in the weights than for her latest win but she retains untapped potential over fences for this yard - as denoted by the Timeform 'p' - and looks up to completing the hat-trick.
My Turn Now has a solid chance on form
My Turn Now raced too freely and did too much too soon when only fifth at Wolverhampton last time and she is better judged on the form she showed when successful in a five-furlong handicap here in November on her penultimate start.
That was My Turn Now's first start since undergoing a breathing operation and she showed good pace to cause an upset. The form she showed in that handicap gives her strong claims on these terms in classified company and she heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore: Lets Go Champ in good form at home since good Cheltenham run
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: At 9/4 he's a stand out Saturday bet at Ffos Las
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Dublin Racing Festival Antepost Tips: Standby for the Lossie and Lucie show
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Dublin Racing Festival Antepost Tips: Standby for the Lossie and Lucie show
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Tafreej to bounce back at Meydan