Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus Nap

Carlton can extend winning sequence

Ostrava du Berlais can cope with rise in class

My Turn Now found good opportunity

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Racing... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!

Like many before him, Carlton has thrived since joining the James Owen yard and he did well to complete a course-and-distance hat-trick here on Thursday.

Carlton was ridden patiently but travelled well, made good headway out wide turning for home and stormed three and a quarter lengths clear, doing well to assert such superiority given a lack of pace in the race and earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag as a consequence.

That effort was his best yet since joining Owen and a 5 lb penalty should not be enough to stop him completing the four-timer - he's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Carlton in the 13:30 at Chelmsford SBK 5/4

Ostrava du Berlais disappointed over hurdles for Venetia Williams last season but she produced a much more encouraging performance back over fences when runner-up to a subsequent winner in a handicap chase at Warwick on her reappearance in November.

She has built on that promise to register wide-margin wins at Ludlow and Taunton, doing so in the style of one who looks capable of racking up a sequence and earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag as a consequence.



She faces much sterner opposition here and is 9 lb higher in the weights than for her latest win but she retains untapped potential over fences for this yard - as denoted by the Timeform 'p' - and looks up to completing the hat-trick.

Recommended Bet Back Ostrava du Berlais in the 15:31 at Ffos Las SBK 9/5

My Turn Now raced too freely and did too much too soon when only fifth at Wolverhampton last time and she is better judged on the form she showed when successful in a five-furlong handicap here in November on her penultimate start.

That was My Turn Now's first start since undergoing a breathing operation and she showed good pace to cause an upset. The form she showed in that handicap gives her strong claims on these terms in classified company and she heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb.

Recommended Bet Back My Turn Now in the 15:52 at Chelmsford SBK 9/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.