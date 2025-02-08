Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus

Avimore can show improved form

More to come from Brave Kingdom

Herakles Westwood can complete a hat-trick

Avimore reached a useful level of form on the Flat for Charlie Johnston, winning a couple of handicaps over a mile and a quarter, and he made a promising start to his career over hurdles when third over this course and distance last month.

That race was won by yet another James Owen-trained juvenile who built on his previous experience and Avimore left the impression he would benefit quite a bit for his first start in this sphere.

There is definitely room for improvement with his jumping, not always fluent at his hurdles, but he's entitled to be much sharper in that department now, and he represents a yard that are really hitting form again following a disruption with the gallops towards the end of last year.

This doesn't look a strong race, and Avimore is the only horse in the field with the Timeform 'small p' attached to his rating, denoting he's open to improvement, and he can show the benefit of his initial experience now.

Recommended Bet Back Avimore in the 12:55 Warwick SBK 9/2

Brave Kingdom is a lightly-raced nine-year-old who looked a good prospect when winning his first two starts over fences last season, and he probably found the ground a little too quick when starting the 3/1 second favourite in the Reynoldstown Novices' Chase.

He proved himself in good heart on his return at Newbury over Christmas, shaping very well before the combination of an absence and longer trip seemingly told in the closing stages - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result, marking him out as a horse to be interested in.

Brave Kingdom briefly looked like he had all of his rivals in trouble, in control jumping four from home but unable to sustain his effort once headed at the next fence. He went with plenty of zest that day, moving like a well-treated horse, and that run will have knocked the freshness out of him.

The ground should be on the soft side at Taunton on Saturday, which will suit him well, and he remains open to improvement after just four starts over fences - he has the Timeform 'small p' attached to his rating.

Recommended Bet Back Brave Kingdom in the 14:48 Uttoxeter SBK 5/1

Herakles Westwood has made an excellent start to his career over fences, building on the promise of his debut effort when opening his account in style over this course and distance in December.

He jumped and travelled well on that occasion, while also proving himself a thorough stayer, produced to lead at the third-last and always doing enough to hold off the runner-up, who pulled 25 lengths clear of the third.

Herakles Westwood took another big step forward when following up in a valuable event at Windsor last time, making light of a 7lb rise in the weights and once again impressing with some fast and fluent leaps. The handicapper has only raised him 5lb for that win, which looks pretty lenient, especially as he's nowhere near the ceiling of his ability, so he's a very strong fancy to complete a hat-trick in this slightly better race.