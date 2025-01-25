Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus

Punctuation has dropped to a handy mark

Potters Charm can make his class count

Northern Cracksman has been catching the eye

Punctuation had an excellent campaign for Fergal O'Brien in 2022/23, winning on three occasions including when showing useful form to land a competitive handicap hurdle at Aintree's Grand National Festival.

He wasn't in the same sort of form in three starts over hurdles last season but the handicapper has eased him in the weights as a consequence and he is now only 4 lb higher than when a decisive winner at Aintree.

He looks well treated on that Aintree form and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb on his reappearance and first start for Nicky Henderson. He hasn't run since winning a Flat handicap at Goodwood in May for O'Brien, but he starts out with Henderson's team among the winners.

Recommended Bet Back Punctuation in the 15:50 at Doncaster SBK 10/3

The only novice hurdlers rated higher than Potters Charm with Timeform this season are Romeo Coolio, The Yellow Clay and The New Lion so Nigel Twiston-Davies' contender unsurprisingly has a clear edge over his rivals in the concluding Grade 2 novice hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Potters Charm has to carry a 5 lb penalty for his Grade 1 win in the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree last month but, even so, he still sets a good standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and comes out 6 lb clear of the next on the list, Gamesters Guy.

That performance at Aintree was of similar merit to Potters Charm's wide-margin win here on the Old Course on his penultimate start and they represent the two best pieces of form on offer.

He's up against some progressive rivals but Potters Charm also has the Timeform 'small p' to show that he's likely capable of better.

Recommended Bet Back Potters Charm in the 16:10 at Cheltenham SBK 5/6

Northern Cracksman is still searching for a first win but he has offered plenty of encouragement since joining Lawrence Mullaney from Brian Ellison and shaped much better than the result might suggest the last twice.

Northern Cracksman was only ninth at Southwell on his penultimate start but he was unlucky not to finish much closer as he looked full of running but had no room inside the final couple of furlongs.

He endured another luckless passage when fourth at Wolverhampton last time as he was short of room and stumbled on the turn for home but kept on well in the straight without ever threatening.

It's possible he may have gone close to winning the last twice granted better luck and his efforts should be marked up. He was given Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one to be interested in and he also heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb here.

Recommended Bet Back Northern Cracksman in the 18:05 at Newcastle SBK 2/1

