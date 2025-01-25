Timeform

Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a Horse In Focus

Horse racing at Newcastle
The runners drive for the line at Newcastle

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Cheltenham, Doncaster and Newcastle on Saturday.

Timeform Superboost

Ginny's Destiny is a relatively strong favourite to win today's Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase at Cheltenham (13:50), but if you fancy the Paul Nicholls-trained 9yo to run well with the insurance that he might not win, then you can back him to finish in the top three at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 8/131.61).

Ginny's Destiny loves Cheltenham having won at the venue three times, and he's finished in the top three in six of his last seven starts. To take advantage of this latest superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet

Back Ginny's Destiny to Finish Top 3 in the 13:50 Cheltenham

SBK1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Punctuation top rated on first start for new yard

Punctuation had an excellent campaign for Fergal O'Brien in 2022/23, winning on three occasions including when showing useful form to land a competitive handicap hurdle at Aintree's Grand National Festival.

He wasn't in the same sort of form in three starts over hurdles last season but the handicapper has eased him in the weights as a consequence and he is now only 4 lb higher than when a decisive winner at Aintree.

He looks well treated on that Aintree form and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb on his reappearance and first start for Nicky Henderson. He hasn't run since winning a Flat handicap at Goodwood in May for O'Brien, but he starts out with Henderson's team among the winners. 

Recommended Bet

Back Punctuation in the 15:50 at Doncaster

SBK10/3

Potters Charm has strong claims on ratings

The only novice hurdlers rated higher than Potters Charm with Timeform this season are Romeo Coolio, The Yellow Clay and The New Lion so Nigel Twiston-Davies' contender unsurprisingly has a clear edge over his rivals in the concluding Grade 2 novice hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Potters Charm has to carry a 5 lb penalty for his Grade 1 win in the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree last month but, even so, he still sets a good standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and comes out 6 lb clear of the next on the list, Gamesters Guy. 

That performance at Aintree was of similar merit to Potters Charm's wide-margin win here on the Old Course on his penultimate start and they represent the two best pieces of form on offer.

He's up against some progressive rivals but Potters Charm also has the Timeform 'small p' to show that he's likely capable of better.

Recommended Bet

Back Potters Charm in the 16:10 at Cheltenham

SBK5/6

'Horse In Focus' Northern Cracksman can confirm recent promise

Northern Cracksman is still searching for a first win but he has offered plenty of encouragement since joining Lawrence Mullaney from Brian Ellison and shaped much better than the result might suggest the last twice.

Northern Cracksman was only ninth at Southwell on his penultimate start but he was unlucky not to finish much closer as he looked full of running but had no room inside the final couple of furlongs.

He endured another luckless passage when fourth at Wolverhampton last time as he was short of room and stumbled on the turn for home but kept on well in the straight without ever threatening. 

It's possible he may have gone close to winning the last twice granted better luck and his efforts should be marked up. He was given Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one to be interested in and he also heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb here.

Recommended Bet

Back Northern Cracksman in the 18:05 at Newcastle

SBK2/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Friday at the Punchestown Festival including 40/1 pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Punchestown Festival Betting

Punchestown Champion Hurdle Big Race Verdict: Back State Man to topple Constitution Hill

  • Alan Dudman
Constitution Hill
Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Festival Day 4: Theatre Native has conditions to suit

  • Rachael Blackmore
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Punchestown Champion Hurdle Big Race Verdict: Back State Man to topple Constitution Hill

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Punchestown Champion Hurdle Big Race Verdict: Back State Man to topple Constitution Hill

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Festival Day 4: Theatre Native has conditions to suit

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from the Rowley Mile

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Punchestown Festival Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack in the opener on day three

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Friday ITV Racing Tips

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Minella Cocooner can get there sooner

  • Max Liu

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Weighty National Hunt Awards

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

Never Apologise, Never Explain

  • Editor