Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know

Listentoyourheart has bags of potential

Ballee represents a bang in-form yard

Etalon caught the eye last time

There is plenty of potential on show in this Listed Mares' Novices' Hurdle, with several unexposed types on show, but none more so than the Dan Skelton-trained Listentoyourheart.

She was strong in the betting and beat some useful types on her debut in a bumper at Sedgefield last season and she progressed further in defeat on her next three starts in that sphere. Given the level she reached in bumpers, she looked an exciting prospect heading into her first season over hurdles and she hasn't disappointed, winning both of her starts with stacks in hand.

Listentoyourheart was awarded the 'Timeform Large P' after landing odds of 10/1-on in a maiden hurdle at Market Rasen in September, where she wasn't extended to win by 21 lengths, and Timeform's handicapper saw enough when she followed up at Newbury last time to keep that symbol on her rating moving forward.

The 'Timeform Large P' symbolises that a horse is open to significant improvement, while Listentoyourheart is also top rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, so there is plenty in her favour as she now moves up in grade, on ground which she is proven on. She will be very hard to beat.

Philip Hobbs & Johnson White have their team in excellent order at present and are operating at a 24% strike rate so far this month. For context, since taking out a licence together, their strike rate in 2022/23 was 10%, while last season it was 13%. They have had plenty running well in defeat as well and are among the best performing yards this month based on Timeform's run-to-form metric.

Ballee has the 'Hot Trainer Flag' as a result and is potentially well handicapped on his return from six months off. He won back-to-back events as a novice at Taunton last season, beating some now useful rivals in the process, and he was too exuberant when unseating his rider on his next start.

He can live on his nerves, but he showed when finishing runner-up on his handicap debut at Aintree in April that he's more than capable from this sort of mark, beaten only by one who came from the clouds with an extraordinary effort.

Ballee may have found the Swinton at Haydock coming too soon after such a hard race at Aintree just four weeks earlier, but he has been freshened up since, and, as mentioned previously, makes his return for a yard in excellent form. On the pick of his efforts, Ballee is well treated, and could offer some value on his return.

Etalon is very much a chaser on looks, so it was little surprise that he improved markedly switched to fences last season, winning his first three starts - all in handicaps - with plenty in hand.

The form and the timefigure - which is the value of the performance based on time - that he recorded when completing a hat-trick at Sandown in Feburary is excellent and it tells you the sort of regard he's held in that connections opted to run in a Grade 1 on his next start at Aintree. He clearly found that test coming too soon in his development, but he did shape much better than the bare result, a bad error at the second-last knocking the stuffing out of him.

Etalon also caught the eye on his return to action in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter earlier this month, so much so he was awarded the 'Horse In Focus Flag' by Timeform's reporter, signifying he is a horse to keep an eye on next time. He went with plenty of zest on his first start for seven months, close up and yet to be asked for an effort when steadied into four out, hitting that fence and then the next for good measure.

Harry Skelton immediately looked after him afterwards and, given how quickly he climbed the ranks last season, you would have to think he's capable of much better now with that reappearance under his belt. The handicapper has dropped him 1 lb and he faces lesser opposition now, too.

