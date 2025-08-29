Timeform

Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including three improvers

Sandown
There is pattern-race action at Sandown on Saturday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Beverley and Sandown on Saturday...

  • Crown of Oaks looks a good prospect

  • Blue Bolt a filly to keep on side

  • Saddadd can confirm himself a smart colt

13:30, Beverley - Crown of Oaks will go on progressing

Crown of Oaks was beaten at short odds on his first two starts this season, but after nine weeks off and a gelding operation he finally put it all together to open his account on handicap debut at Ayr last month.

That was his first start over a mile and a quarter and he clearly was well suited by the longer trip, produced to challenge in the final furlong and always doing enough to hold off the challenge of his main market rival in the closing stages.

Crown of Oaks is a horse who has stacks of potential, while his SPs suggest he's pretty well regarded at home, too, so he's a strong fancy to follow up from a 6lb higher mark with further progress anticipated - he is the only horse in the field with the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating. 

14:25, Sandown - Blue Bolt can complete four-timer

Blue Bolt was all the rage in the betting ahead of her debut at Southwell in April, but failed to meet expectations, never looking like being involved.

However, that experience clearly wasn't lost on her, as she has progressed markedly to win her last three starts, the latest of those coming in listed company over this course and distance.

She enjoyed an uncontested lead on that occasion, but she once again displayed a likeable attitude at the business end of the race, winning with more authority than the official margin would imply.

This looks the obvious next step for Blue Bolt, who still has the 'Timeform small p' attached to her rating, denoting she's open to further improvement, and she is more than capable of continuing her winning run moving into Group 3 company.

15:00, Sandown - Saddadd on his way to pattern company

It may not have been the strongest renewal of the London Gold Cup which Saddadd won at Newbury earlier in the season, but it has still produced subsequent winners, and he looked a progressive three-year-old in doing so.

His previous form stacks up well too, not finishing far behind very smart Opera Ballo and exciting Gethin on his previous two starts this year, and he proved an opening mark of 95 workable as he reeled in one who attempted to make all of the running in the final furlong.

Saddadd hasn't been seen since, which is a slight concern, but he could hardly be in better hands, and the recent rain which Sandown have received will be very much in his favour. He remains an exciting prospect, one who should be graduating into pattern company sooner rather than later, and he's expected to take another step up the ladder now.

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

