Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including three Horse In Focus runners

Willie Mullins
Willie Mullins is expected to continue his good form at Thurles

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Uttoxeter and Thurles on Saturday.

  • Mullins to continue where he left off at Cheltenham 

  • Side with Skelton ace in competitive handicap hurdle 

  • Five-timer on the cards for Russell runner

Racing...Only Bettor. Watch the new episode

Side with top-rated Mullins favourite at Thurles

One of the main themes at the Cheltenham Festival was the continued domination of Willie Mullins, and that should continue back at home at Thurles in the Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Chase (14:30). 

Mullins has won the last two renewals of this Grade 3 with well-supported favourites and 'Horse In Focus' High Class Hero fits the bill this year.  

Six-lb clear on weight-adjusted-ratings following his 2¾ lengths win from stablemate Loughglynn at Punchestown, he is open to further improvement over fences and should get a good lead into this race from stablemate Fun Fun Fun who was well-held when dropping in trip at Exeter when last seen.  

Recommended Bet

Back High Class Hero 14:30 Exeter

SBKSP

Top-rated 'Horse In Focus' the one to beat at Uttoxeter

Dan Skelton won this handicap last year with Gwennie May Boy and has leading claims once more with Timeform top-rated Joyeux Machin who again shaped very well when 3¾ lengths second to Altobelli in a 19f handicap at Ascot last time, finishing strongly having been outpaced after three out. 

The former Paul Nolan-trained runner stays 3m so the step back up in trip is very much in his favour and it's worth noting that jockey Harry Skelton has a good overall strike-rate of 23% at Uttoxeter, which increases to 41% when riding hurdling favourites. 

Recommended Bet

Back Joyeux Machin in the 14:25 Uttoxeter

SBK7/2

Similar case for rapidly improving Lucinda Russell runner

Cases can be made for most of these, but the suggestion is Walk On Quest, who is unbeaten in four starts over fences and Lucinda Russell's six-year-old had plenty up his sleeve when scoring at Kelso a fortnight ago.  

Walk On Quest was easy to back when scoring at Kelso earlier this month but asserted on the run-in having again jumped well and a 4 lb rise in the weights may underestimate his rate of progress. 

Top on ratings (with a 'small p', too), this 'Horse In Focus' can go in again at the main expense of fellow HIF Eyed. 

Recommended Bet

Back Walk On Quest in the 15:35 Uttoxeter

SBK9/2

Recommended bets

