Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus

Pressure's On finished runner-up on his return to action at Wolverhampton a few weeks ago but it may have been a different story had he been granted a stronger gallop to chase or able to secure a position closer to the steady pace.

The patiently ridden Pressure's On was not ideally positioned when the gallop lifted and, despite staying on well in the straight, couldn't get on terms with the winner.

It was an eye-catching effort that earned him the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, while the sectional times back up the view he was probably the best horse in the race. He was the only runner who dipped under 23 seconds for the final couple of furlongs and his sectional upgrade of 10 lb was 5 lb more than what anything else in the race received.

Recommended Bet Back Pressure's On in the 13:50 at Doncaster SBK 8/1

Mount Atlas showed run-by-run improvement on Timeform's figures last season and still has the 'small p' to show he's expected to progress further.

Mount Atlas won a valuable event at Ascot that proved a strong piece of form on his handicap debut - the second and third both won next time - and he then showed even better form when runner-up in the Old Rowley Cup, a race that is usually one worth noting.

Mount Atlas had no answer to the winner's late surge but he hit a short price in running after taking the eye with how powerfully he tanked into contention. That earned him the Horse In Focus Flag and he's in excellent hands with Andrew Balding - whose good form is highlighted by the Hot Trainer Flag - to fulfil his significant potential.

Recommended Bet Back Mount Atlas in the 14:40 at Kempton SBK 4/1

Tuco Salamanca failed to make a telling impact in three starts in maiden/novice company as a juvenile but he did offer glimpses of encouragement and, having been given a breathing operation, he showed much-improved form to score on his return to action at Kempton last month.

Tuco Salamanca stayed on strongly and was well on top at the finish at Kempton, landing that seven-furlong maiden by two and three-quarter lengths. He had to work harder to strike on his handicap debut over the extended mile at Wolverhampton a couple of weeks ago, but there was a lot to like about the way he travelled through that race and the feeling remains that he's still capable of better, as denoted by the Timeform 'small p'.

He's 4 lb worse off with Sorbus, who was beaten less than a length and a half in third at Wolverhampton, but Tuco Salamanca can take another step forward and confirm that form. The booking of PJ McDonald, who takes over from Nicola Currie, has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag.

Recommended Bet Back Tuco Salamanca in the 19:30 at Newcastle SBK 7/4

