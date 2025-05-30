Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus

Term of Endearment can follow up last year's win

Unexposed Al Shababi can score on handicap debut

Hat-trick beckons for unexposed Yellow Card

Term of Endearment produced a smart performance when winning this Group 3 prize 12 months ago and she ran to a similar level when following up in the Group 2 Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood.

She was disappointing when tried at the top level in the Prix de Royallieu on her final start for Henry de Bromhead, but the pick of her form places her 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here and she's very much the one to beat.

She wasn't at her best when only seventh in the Dubai Gold Cup on her first start for William Haggas after she had been bought for 1.3 million guineas, but she was entitled to need the run there and is likely to be closer to her smart best here.

Recommended Bet Back Term of Endearment in the 15:15 at York SBK 5/2

Al Shababi offered encouragement as a two-year-old, notably when runner-up on debut at Kempton, and he built on that promise to make a winning return at Windsor last month.

Al Shababi picked up well to storm two and three-quarter lengths clear in impressive fashion, prompting Timeform's reporter to award the Horse In Focus Flag to identify him as one likely to be of interest next time.

Timeform's reporter also commented that the victory was "unlikely to prove his limit", and he still has the Timeform 'small p' to highlight that he's likely to improve further. An opening BHA mark of 82 could underestimate the promising Al Shababi who heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb in the absence of Best Rate.

Recommended Bet Back Al Shababi in the 16:43 at Haydock SBK 10/3

Yellow Card was hampered on a couple of occasions and looked an unlucky loser when runner-up on his handicap debut and reappearance at Bath last month, but he then did well to get off the mark at Wolverhampton where he finished off strongly after again proving short of room at a crucial stage.

Yellow Card got a much clearer shot at things at Salisbury last time and that allowed him to register a much more dominant victory as he readily pulled two and three-quarter lengths clear. The style of that success earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag and, given the upward curve he's tracking, he unsurprisingly still has the Timeform 'small p'.

Yellow Card is on a roll and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb here.

Recommended Bet Back Yellow Card in the 17:35 at Chester SBK 5/4

