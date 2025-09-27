Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 10/1 top-rated runner at Ripon

Beautify can show her class in Cheveley Park

Well-treated Merrijig can repeat last year's victory

Queen Tamara has been let in lightly on handicap debut

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Beautify's runner-up effort in the Moyglare Stud Stakes is the best form on offer in the Cheveley Park, according to Timeform, and she heads the weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb from stablemate True Love.

Beautify, who had only two previous starts under her belt, was up against more experienced fillies in the Moyglare but ran a cracker, impressing with how smoothly she moved into contention before finding Precise too strong inside the final furlong.

That performance earned Beautify the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking her out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and the way she moved through that race suggests she will have no problem dropping back to six furlongs. She also has the Timeform 'small p' to show she's considered capable of even better form.

Recommended Bet Back Beautify in the 14:25 at Newmarket SBK 10/3

Queen Tamara has improved with each start and looks likely to carry on progressing (as denoted by the Timeform 'small p').

Queen Tamara still looked a bit green when initially coming under pressure at Chepstow last time but picked up well and was nicely on top at the line, ultimately scoring by a length and a quarter in a decent time.

That performance has seemingly been underestimated by the handicapper who has given Queen Tamara a generous-looking opening mark of 79. She comes out 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and is selected to provide in-form trainer Harry Charlton with another winner (four of the yard's last seven runners have won).

Recommended Bet Back Queen Tamara in the 16:15 at Newmarket SBK 4/1

Merrijig enjoyed a productive campaign in 2024, winning on three occasions, including in this race 12 months ago. He hasn't won since that ten-length victory, but he has been given a chance by the handicapper and is 4 lb lower in the weights this time around.

Merrijig was fitted with first-time blinkers at Chester last time and he offered some encouragement in fourth, making a promising move into contention out wide but failing to fully sustain the challenge.

That offers a platform to build on and he is clearly on a decent mark based on his performance here last year. He heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb and also has the Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness on this undulating track.

Recommended Bet Back Merrijig in the 17:15 at Ripon SBK 10/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.