Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at Uttoxeter

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Cheltenham, Uttoxeter and Wetherby on Saturday.

  • Reinado still has more to offer for Mulholland

  • Meetmebythesea can strike on chasing debut

  • Supremely West should relish testing conditions

Uttoxeter, 12:07 - 'Horse In Focus' Reinado can build on latest promise

Reinado showed only modest form over hurdles in Ireland for Colm Murphy and was well beaten on his first start for Neil Mulholland at Worcester in September, but he was in the process of showing improved form at Ffos Las last month only to come down at the final flight when in contention for a place.

Reinado failed to complete but showed enough to suggest that he's one to be interested in, really taking the eye with how strongly he travelled through much of the contest.

That effort earned him the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, while he was also given the Timeform 'small p' to show that he is likely capable of better form. 

Recommended Bet

Back Reinado in the 12:07 at Uttoxeter

SBK SP

Wetherby, 14:00 - 'Hot Trainer' Pauling can strike with Meetmebythesea

Ben Pauling has his team in excellent order - as highlighted by Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag - and Diva Luna provided the yard with a tenth winner in November when landing a listed race at Bangor on Wednesday.

Diva Luna was making her chasing debut and her success enhanced Pauling's superb record with such types. His record with chasing debutants this season now stands at seven winners from 15 runners at a remarkable 47% strike rate.

The yard's success bodes well for Meetmebythesea who makes his chasing debut at Wetherby. He's an exciting recruit to chasing as he created a good impression over hurdles last season, winning his first three starts before finishing a creditable third in the prestigious EBF Final on his handicap debut at Sandown. He emerged with plenty of credit at Sandown where he was only beaten by a couple of more patiently-ridden rivals in a race run at a strong tempo, and he should still have more to offer.  

Recommended Bet

Back Meetmebythesea in the 14:00 at Wetherby

SBK 11/8

Cheltenham, 14:55 - 'Horse In Focus' Supremely West shaped well last time

Supremely West offered plenty of encouragement when third over this course and distance last month on his reappearance and first start since joining Dan Skelton (previously with Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole).

Supremely West was ridden patiently but made headway early in the straight and stayed on well past a host of rivals into third, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter.

That effort was on ground considered good to soft by Timeform but Supremely West's record for his previous stable suggests he will be well suited by more testing conditions on Saturday. The last time he encountered heavy ground was at Haydock last December when he posted an emphatic six-length success, while he was runner-up on his three other outings on ground considered heavy.

Recommended Bet

Back Supremely West in the 14:55 at Cheltenham

SBK 13/8

Recommended bets

