Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus

Yabher is bred to be smart - he's by Sea The Stars and out of Group 3 winner Muffri'ha - and he made a promising start to his career when narrowly winning a valuable maiden at Doncaster last season.

He disappointed at Haydock on his only other start last season and also failed to fire on his first couple of outings this year, but he was gelded prior to his latest effort at Redcar and got back on track with an encouraging second.

Yabher was beaten half a length but he deserves credit for getting so close to the prominently-ridden winner - as well as pulling clear of the remainder - given he was held up in a modestly-run race on quick ground. That effort earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and a 4 lb rise in the weights for that effort could underestimate him. He comes out 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Yabher in the 16:45 at Sandown SBK 7/2

A Mere Bagatelle has Timeform's Trainer Uplift Flag on his first start for James Owen, a trainer who has quickly developed a reputation for excelling with recruits.

His record with horses starting out in British Flat handicaps for the yard stands at 16 winners from 51 runners at a strike rate of 31.4%. Backing each of those runners to £1 level stakes would have generated a profit of £23.28.

A Mere Bagatelle didn't have many runs on the Flat for previous connections but looks on a handy mark based on his fair jumps form which included an emphatic win in a handicap hurdle at Downpatrick in March. He's since been pulled up over hurdles and finished down the field on the Flat, but it would be little surprise to see him bounce back and enhance Owen's fine record with stable debutants.

Recommended Bet Back A Mere Bagatelle in the 17:37 at Carlisle SBK 9/5

Yermanthere won a seven-furlong handicap on his first visit to Carlisle last season, and he went close on his return to the track a couple of weeks ago when finding only a progressive three-year-old half a length too strong over this course and distance.

Those performances highlight his effectiveness at Carlisle and he has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag. He also has Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag with Joanna Mason, one of the most experienced and successful jockeys in this race for female riders, taking over in the saddle.

Yermanthere remains well treated after edging up 2 lb following his latest effort, and he is still 2 lb below the mark he defied here last season. He narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and looks set to give a good account at a venue that suits.

Recommended Bet Back Yermanthere in the 18:12 at Carlisle SBK 9/2

