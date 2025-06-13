Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus

Bubbles Wonky won with a bit in hand last time

Crown Imperial can build on debut promise

Well Educated can add to his Hexham tally

Bubbles Wonky was probably unlucky not to win at Hamilton on his penultimate start as he was short of room on the inside when the modest tempo lifted, but he stayed on strongly inside the final furlong to get to within half a length of the winner.

There were no such issues with trouble in-running back at Hamilton last time as Bubbles Wonky was straight sent into the lead and was never headed, winning with more in hand than the margin of a length and a quarter might suggest as his advantage was only eroded after the contest was effectively over.

Bubbles Wonky impressed with how strongly he travelled, quickened three lengths clear approaching the final furlong and just had to be kept up to his work under a hands-and-heels ride, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time. He still looks well treated after a 4 lb rise in the weights and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Bubbles Wonky in the 14:45 at Chester SBK 15/4

The mile-and-a-quarter maiden at Sandown promises to be a warm race as plenty have the Timeform 'small p' to signify they are likely to improve. However, the one arguably open to most progress, with the 'Large P' to show he's likely capable of much better, is Crown Imperial.

Crown Imperial, a 450,000 guineas purchase, has an eye-catching pedigree as he's by Frankel and is a close relation to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Waldgeist. He also looks the part as he has a Timeform description of 'good bodied, attractive colt', so he is expected to take a big step forward on what he showed when fifth at Newbury on debut last month.

He displayed his inexperience on that occasion, needing to be shaken up half a mile out and running green, but there were definite signs of promise as he kept on to finish within two lengths of the winner, and he should improve appreciably.

Recommended Bet Back Crown Imperial in the 15:50 at Sandown SBK 15/4

Hexham is an undulating course that doesn't suit all horses but Well Educated is a four-time winner at the track and has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at the venue.

He was well beaten on his return at Haydock in April but showed more to work with when third at this venue last month and, following another drop in the weights, ran well when runner-up over course and distance last time.

He went like the best horse at the weights on that occasion only to be picked off by one played a bit later, and that effort earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag. He's 5 lb below his last winning mark and is 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Well Educated in the 18:28 at Hexham SBK 17/2

