Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus

Horse racing at Windsor
The runners drive for the line at Windsor

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Chester, the Curragh and Windsor on Saturday.

  • Trustyourinstinct stands out as the one to beat

  • Moonlit Cloud shaped well in a race not run to suit

  • Marbuzet caught the eye in defeat last time 

Curragh, 14:55 - Top-rated Trustyourinstinct has clear claims on ratings

Trustyourinstinct proved himself a smart performer on the Flat last season, notably winning a Group 3 at Leopardstown. 

It took him a few runs to find his feet this season but he ran well when third behind Los Angeles and White Birch in the Mooresbridge Stakes and then proved at least as good as ever when a dominant winner of a listed race here last month.

Trustyourinstinct could be called the winner a long way out, impressing with how he travelled, and he quickened clear to win by four lengths. That enhanced his good record at the Curragh - he has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at the course - and he stands out as the one to beat on these terms. Even under a penalty he comes out 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. 

Recommended Bet

Back Trustyourinstinct in the 14:55 at Curragh

SBK1/1

Windsor, 16:35 - Sectionals suggest 'Horse In Focus' Moonlit Cloud is one to side with

Moonlit Cloud was in need of the run on her return at Chelmsford but she took a big step forward on that at Windsor where she shaped well in second.

Moonlit Cloud was held up in a steadily-run race, but she made good headway in the straight to throw down a challenge. She wasn't quite able to sustain such a big move into contention and had to settle for second, but sectionals suggest she can have that effort upgraded.

She was also awarded the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking her out as one likely to be of interest next time, and she looks of interest off the same mark here, especially as the Windsor winner has scored again subsequently. Moonlit Cloud is 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here. 

Recommended Bet

Back Moonlit Cloud in the 16:35 at Windsor

SBK5/1

Chester, 16:45 - 'Horse In Focus' Marbuzet can make amends for unlucky defeat

Marbuzet has often needed a run or two to build up his fitness, but he ran well when runner-up on his reappearance at Redcar in April and confirmed the promise of that effort when successful at Ayr ten days later, showing a good attitude to wear down one that had been seen to good effect from the front.

Marbuzet had to settle for second on his next start at Catterick, finishing behind one of the horses he had beaten at Ayr, but he looked unlucky not to follow up and earned the Horse In Focus Flag.

He was hampered over three furlongs out when making headway and was then never really able to open up from two furlongs out, only getting in the clear when the race was effectively over. He has only edged up another 1 lb and can make amends granted better luck.

Recommended Bet

Back Marbuzet in the 16:45 at Chester

SBK15/4

Recommended bets

