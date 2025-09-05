Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus at Kempton

Push The Limits can add to Goodwood victory

Caprelo can show he's still on a good mark

In-form Binhareer still has more to offer

Push The Limit rewarded strong support on his handicap debut at Goodwood where he won in the style of an improving colt who can stay a step ahead of the handicapper.

That was quite a rough race run at just a steady gallop, but Push The Limit was still able to stamp his class on proceedings and stayed on strongly to score by a length and a half.

Push The Limit has gone up 7 lb in the weights but that rise could underestimate him as he comes out 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while he also has the 'small p' to show further improvement is expected.

Caprelo responded well to the application of blinkers when successful over this course and distance in May, and he has run at least as well in defeat the last twice.

Caprelo was further back than ideal in the Northumberland Vase at Newcastle but kept on well to be beaten little more than two lengths in sixth, and he then found only an unexposed three-year-old and a well-treated older rival too strong in a good-looking race for the grade at Yarmouth last time.

That Yarmouth effort earned Caprelo the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and he looks well treated off the same mark here. He narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb and is taken to register a third course success.

Binhareer was tried over seven furlongs on his first four starts, but he has plenty of pace in his pedigree and showed much-improved form when given a chance at a sprint trip at Ayr.

Binhareer proved a class apart from his rivals in that six-furlong handicap and impressively quickened three and a quarter lengths clear. He then had to settle for second at Newmarket last time, but he again showed useful form and was beaten only by another improving three-year-old with few miles on the clock.

Binhareer remains unexposed as a sprinter after only two starts at six furlongs and still has the 'small p' to show further improvement is expected. He's been nudged up 3 lb since his latest run, but he still narrowly tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

