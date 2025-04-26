Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a couple of Horses In Focus

Timeform

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Doncaster, Haydock and Leicester on Saturday...

  • Well-bred Ornately can climb the handicap

  • Promising Starlit Spice was an eye-catcher on debut

  • Mostar Dreams can capitalise on lower mark

'Horse In Focus' Ornately can progress again

Ornately didn't offer much in a couple of starts for William Haggas but showed a bit more to work with for James Fanshawe at Wolverhampton on her penultimate outing when fitted with a hood.  

With the hood retained, Ornately stepped up on that effort to make a successful handicap debut back at Wolverhampton in February. Ornately impressed with how she travelled through that contest and picked up well when asked to lead inside the final furlong and win going away by a length and a quarter.

Ornately was nicely on top by the line and was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter to mark her out as one likely to be of interest next time. Her pedigree certainly offers hope that she'll continue progressing as she's by Kingman and out of Intricately who won the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes, so she looks up to defying a 4 lb rise in the weights. 

Recommended Bet

Back Ornately in the 15:45 at Leicester

SBK13/2

'Horse In Focus' Starlit Spice open to significant improvement

Starlit Spice has a good middle-distance pedigree as she's by the great Sea The Stars and out of a useful mare in Hot Sauce who was twice placed in listed contests over a mile and a quarter.

Starlit Spice may want a trip in time but she showed plenty to work with when runner-up on debut over seven furlongs at Leicester on her only start as a juvenile.

She never threatened to get on terms with the impressive winner Formal, who had the benefit of experience having won well on debut, but Starlit Spice kept on strongly from the rear of the field to prove clear best of the rest, two lengths ahead of the third.

The way she finished off there identified her as one capable of much better in time and, in addition to being marked as a Horse In Focus, she was awarded the Timeform Large P to highlight she's open to significant improvement. The step up to a mile on her return can help her build on that debut promise. 

Recommended Bet

Back Starlit Spice in the 16:55 at Haydock

SBK7/2

Mostar Dreams starts out for new yard on handy mark

Mostar Dreams developed into a fairly useful handicapper for Iain Jardine last season during her first campaign of racing, winning a handicap at Carlisle and then showing better form in defeat on a couple of occasions.

Mostar Dreams ended her campaign with a creditable sixth in a competitive, big-field handicap at York in which she shaped better than the bare result having raced close behind the strong gallop. 

That effort at York was over seven furlongs, as was her victory at Carlisle, but the pick of her efforts on Timeform's figures came over six furlongs when placed at Hamilton and Carlisle and she might prove at her best as a sprinter.

She has been eased 2 lb by the handicapper since her effort at York last October which leaves her on a good-looking mark and she is 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings in this six-furlong handicap on her debut for Jim Goldie.

Recommended Bet

Back Mostar Dreams in the 19:00 at Doncaster

SBK13/2

