Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a clear top-rated runner at Newbury

Horse racing at Newbury
The runners drive for the line at Newbury

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Doncaster, Kelso and Newbury on Saturday...

  • Senorita Vega sets high standard for rivals to reach 

  • Lam Yai the clear form pick and has conditions in her favour

  • Lucky Manifest should be suited by longer trip

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to Saturday's preview episode now.

Newbury, 14:00 - Senorita Vega is 11 lb clear on ratings

Senorita Vega showed useful form when a decisive winner in handicap company over this course and distance on her penultimate start, and she ran to a similar level when third having been raised in class in the Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago.

Senorita Vega didn't have excuses at Newmarket where she was bang there all the way but found a couple too strong inside the final furlong, but she should find things easier in listed company here.

The form of Senorita Vega's decisive two-and-a-half-length win here on her penultimate start places her 11 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and marks her out as the one to beat. That success came on good to soft going, while her other win, at Brighton, came on ground that Timeform considered to be soft.

Recommended Bet

Back Senorita Vega in the 14:00 at Newbury

SBK5/4

Doncaster, 14:40 - Top-rated Lam Yai stands out on the figures

The going was testing when Lam Yai got off the mark at Carlisle in June and she underlined her effectiveness on soft ground when runner-up in the Group 3 Firth of Clyde Stakes at Ayr last month.

Lam Yai had run respectably when third in a listed race at Ripon on her previous start but raised her game markedly at Ayr where she was beaten only a neck and pulled two and three-quarter lengths clear of the third.

The form Lam Yai showed at Ayr is clearly the best on offer in this listed race and she heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 7 lb. The continued good form of trainer Karl Burke, who has had six winners in the last week, is another factor in her favour.

Recommended Bet

Back Lam Yai in the 14:40 at Doncaster

SBK2/1

Kelso, 17:05 - 'Trainer Uplift' Lucky Manifest can add to Lacey's tally

Lucky Manifest is a half-brother to smart staying handicap chaser Heron Heights out of an unraced half-sister to Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Take The Stand, so he has plenty of stamina in his pedigree.

With that pedigree in mind, it's perhaps unsurprising that he showed improved form when stepped up in trip to two miles and five furlongs at Kelso in May, leaving his previous efforts behind to score decisively by four and a half lengths on what proved to be his final start for James Ewart.

A steady pace meant the emphasis was still on speed last time, so Lucky Manifest promises to do better tackling an even longer trip in a contest that should be run at a sounder tempo. He's also changed yards since that Kelso victory and starts out here with the Tom Lacey stable firing on all cylinders. The move to Lacey, who has had four winners from only 13 runners this month, has generated Timeform's Trainer Uplift Flag.

Recommended Bet

Back Lucky Manifest in the 17:05 at Kelso

SBK2/1

Read more racing previews here

Recommended bets

