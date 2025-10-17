Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a clear top-rated horse at Ascot

Lazzat the one back at Ascot

Kalpana stands out on form

The real Field of Gold much too good

Lazzat proved himself a high-class performer when winning the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last season and he has been transformed into a top sprinter this year.

He won the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot in grand style from Japanese raider Satono Reve, the pair pulling clear of Flora of Bermuda in third, and there was a lot to like about the way he saw off the sustained challenge of the runner-up.

That performance marked him out as a horse who could dominate the European sprint seen for some years to come, so it is surprising he's been beaten at prohibitive odds the last twice.

However, he wasn't seen to best effect in the Sprint Cup at Haydock won by Big Mojo last time, racing more towards the centre of the track when there was a clear bias on the stand rail. The return to Ascot ought to suit his run style much better with this stiffer finish and, if he returns to his Royal Ascot form, he'll take some beating - he's at least 4lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Lazzat in the 2.05 Ascot SBK 10/3

Kalpana's last win came in this race 12 months ago when she ran out a very impressive winner and, though she is yet to get her head in front so far this year, that is probably a disservice to her.

She was beaten by Los Angeles and Anmaat in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on return in May, and improved her form slightly when finding only Whirl too good in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the same course next time.

The one piece of standout form she has to her name this season came when splitting Calandagan and Rebel's Romance in the King George over this course and distance in July and that performance promoted her to favourite for the Arc.

However, she was a shock loser when attempting to make it back-to-back wins in the September Stakes at Kempton, and could only finish seventh in the Arc last time when sporting first-time cheekpieces.

Kalpana got a torrid run round that day, though, caught five wide on the home turn and her effort flattened out in the straight. She returns to calmer waters now back against her own sex and holds a big form edge - she's at least 6lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and probably won't need to be at her very best to win.

Recommended Bet Back Kalpana in the 14:45 Ascot SBK 9/4

Field of Gold was impressive when making a winning return in the Craven Stakes and has to go down as an unlucky loser in the 2000 Guineas when given too much to do before flashing home.

He gained compensation under a change of rider in the Irish version at the Curragh three weeks later and he looked something out of the ordinary when following up in the St James's Palace at the Royal meeting.

That was arguably one of the best performances of the season and the way he travelled and quickened confirmed him a colt out of the top drawer. It was therefore a disappointing performance in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood last time, but he was all at sea on the track, and also finished lame.

It is easy to put a line through that run as a result and, given plenty of time since, he's fully expected to leave that performance well behind back on a more orthodox track. He also holds a big form edge, 4lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings with the 'small p' still attached to his rating.