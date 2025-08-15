Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 9/4 Horse In Focus at Market Rasen

Binhareer has more to offer as a sprinter

Gold Queen Kindly to build on debut victory

Olivers Travels interesting back over hurdles

The speedily-bred Binhareer showed plenty of pace before fading in a seven-furlong event on his handicap debut at Kempton in May and he duly proved well suited by the drop to six furlongs at Ayr last time.

Binhareer travelled with enthusiasm and, despite his rider dropping his whip, ready drew clear inside the final furlong to win impressively by three and a quarter lengths, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time.

He has an 8 lb rise in the weights and faster ground to cope with here, but he remains completely unexposed as a sprinter and looks likely to carry on improving for a while yet. He heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb, and is also the only runner in this line-up with the Timeform 'small p' for likely improver.

Recommended Bet Back Binhareer in the 14:05 at Newmarket SBK 15/8

It wasn't straightforward for short-price favourite Gold Queen Kindly on debut at Pontefract but he ultimately hit the line strongly to win by half a length.

Gold Queen Kindly was held up in a race run at just a modest gallop and also showed his inexperience by hanging in the straight, but he still picked up well down the outside to overcome those disadvantages and lead near the finish.

The well-bred Queen Kindly, whose dam, grandam and great grandam all won the Lowther Stakes at York, should be much sharper with that Pontefract effort under his belt and he has the Timeform 'large P' to show he's likely to make significant improvement. He can take the biggest step forward among those in this intriguing four-runner novice.

Recommended Bet Back Gold Queen Kindly in the 14:10 at Ripon SBK 9/4

Olivers Travels has produced creditable efforts in competitive handicap chases at Uttoxeter on his last couple of outings, finishing fourth in the Summer Cup in June and then third last month.

Olivers Travels was beaten around five and a half lengths on both occasions, but he looked unlucky not to finish closer last time as he was caught on the wrong side of the track when the race was taking shape three out.

That effort earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag and he now looks interesting from a 9 lb lower mark back over hurdles, with a capable conditional claiming a further 7 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Olivers Travels in the 19:28 at Market Rasen SBK 9/4

