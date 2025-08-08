Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 5/2 Horse In Focus at Newmarket
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Ascot and Newmarket on Saturday.
-
Irish raider La Vita Nova looks well treated
-
Sea Baaeed catches the eye against older rivals
-
Well-treated Arisaig shaped nicely last time
Ascot, 14:10 - Top-rated La Vita Nova has clear claims
La Vita Nova (Ire)
- J: Hollie Doyle
- T: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland
- F: 414-243
La Vita Nova made a pleasing start in handicap company when finding only one too strong in a 20-runner affair on her return at the Curragh in May and she ran at least as well when fourth in an even bigger field back at the same venue in June, shaping nicely considering the first three were all better positioned in a steadily-run race.
She wasn't at the same level when third at Down Royal last month, but the drop in trip (to 13 furlongs from two miles) possibly counted against her and she is better judged on what she had shown on her previous outings.
She looks well treated off the same mark as when fourth of 25 at the Curragh and the form she showed there places her 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, while she's also the least exposed of these runners so is potentially open to further progress.
Newmarket, 15:07 - 'Horse In Focus' Sea Baaeed has few miles on the clock
Sea Baaeed
- J: Billy Loughnane
- T: Richard Hughes
- F: 1-5263
Sea Baaeed had run respectably when dropped in trip to six furlongs on his handicap debut at Leicester in May, but he's not bred to be a sprinter and duly showed better form when stepped back up in trip to seven furlongs at Haydock last time.
Sea Baaeed, who had been gelded ahead of his latest start, was beaten only a nose and three-quarters of a length in third and can perhaps have that effort marked up slightly as he came from further back than the first pair.
That effort earned Sea Baaeed Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and he makes appeal off the same mark up against mainly older and more exposed rivals this time.
Ascot, 16:30 - 'Horse In Focus' Arisaig caught the eye last time
Arisaig
- J: Robbie Dolan
- T: Charlie Johnston
- F: 865-55202
Arisaig was unable to seriously threaten one who secured first run at Sandown last time, but she kept on well from the rear to finish runner-up, faring easily best of those held up and leaving the impression she may have made the winner work harder on another day.
That eye-catching effort, which earned Arisaig the Horse In Focus Flag, was just about her best yet on Timeform's figures and she looks well treated after edging up only 1 lb - she narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.
Arisaig also has the Horses For Courses Flag, highlighting her effectiveness at this course, based on her runner-up effort here in May. That form has worked out well given the third and fourth both won next time out and the winner has since been runner-up in listed company.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
