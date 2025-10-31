Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 15/8 Large P horse at Newmarket

Sacred Ground looks a bright prospect

Protektorat stands out on form

Gethin one to remain very positive about

There is plenty of potential on show in this listed event, but the John & Thady Gosden-trained Sacred Ground in particular stands out following her highly-promising winning debut at Yarmouth a few weeks ago.

This 550,000 guineas purchase, who is bred in the purple - she's out of the yard's Oaks winner Anapurna - was strong in the betting and overcame notable inexperience to land short odds, making progress to challenge entering the final furlong where she ran green under pressure.

The penny began to drop soon after and she readily asserted in the closing stages to beat her main market rival with more in hand than the official margin suggests. This looks an obvious next step for Sacred Ground, whose stable won this race two years ago, and the 'Timeform Large P' attached to her rating denotes she's open to significant improvement.

Protektorat isn't getting any younger, on the verge of turning 11 years of age, but he proved last season that he's still capable of high-class form with his wide-margin win of Djelo in the Fleur de Lys at Windsor.

He was unable to defend his Ryanair crown at the Cheltenham Festival next time, but it was a strong renewal, and he ran a mighty race when runner-up to Jonbon in the Melling Chase at Aintree just three weeks later.

Protektorat left the impression he would be better suited by further at this stage of his career on that occasion, and he is sure to appreciate the return to three miles on his seasonal return.

He has needed the run on his return the last two years, but he'll likely be fully tuned up for this given he has the opportunity to win a Grade 2 with no Grade 1 penalty, and trainer Dan Skelton has a very good record at this meeting.

It looks a good renewal of this listed event, but the most interesting runner amongst the 10 is the Owen Burrows-trained Gethin.

He didn't make his debut until October of his two-year-old season, but he made a striking impression, looking well above average as he stretched six lengths clear of the favourite in the final furlong.

The form of his return win over a mile and a quarter at Newbury could hardly have worked out any better, either, beating subsequent two-time winner - including the London Gold Cup - Saddadd easily by three and a half lengths off level weights.

Gethin was still in the Derby at that point, but a setback resulted in him not being seen for another five months, and he was beaten only a neck by another smart type in a listed event at Saint-Cloud in September.

That was a very encouraging run after a lay-off and he's sure to have come on plenty for that. Gethin is a horse who possesses bags of scope and we are yet to see the best of him.

