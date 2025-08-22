Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for York including a 17/2 Horse In Focus

Rosallion the one to beat on form

'Horse In Focus' Shadow Dance can run a big race

Pocklington has attributes to go close

This is the first running of the City of York Stakes since earning Group 1 status and it looks an excellent opportunity for the Richard Hannon-trained Rosallion to record a fourth top-level success.

He is yet to improve on the pick of his three-year-old form, but he has shaped very well on his last two starts, and was given too much to do given the way the race was run in the Sussex Stakes won by Qirat last time.

Rosallion was only beaten a neck and made up plenty of ground in the final furlong, only just failing to reel in the winner who was a 150/1 pacemaker that was given too much rope. The drop back to seven furlongs could well be liberating for the strong-travelling Rosallion and a big run is expected.

Another typically competitive renewal of the Ebor, but Shadow Dance very much caught the eye on his return over an inadequate mile and a quarter at Goodwood recently, and looks the one to be with.

He progressed well last season, winning a competitive handicap over a mile and a half at this meeting before finishing an excellent third in the Mallard Handicap over a similar trip to this at Doncaster.

That is strong form and he ran a perfectly satisfactory race on his first start for 11 months four weeks ago, starting to hit top gear when denied a run two furlongs out, and having to pick his way through entering the final furlong before meeting yet more trouble.

Shadow Dance was given the Horse In Focus Flag following that eye-catching return and, now moved back up to a more suitable trip, breaking from a good draw in stall 8, he should be very competitive from a mark of 100.

Pocklington looked potentially smart when winning his first two starts on the all-weather at Newcastle last year, thought good enough to contest the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot later in the year and, though that didn't quite work out, he's shaped very well in handicaps since returning in June.

He was well backed and was beaten just a short head on his return in a competitive event at Newcastle and he was unlucky not to finish closer when beaten half a length over this course and distance last time.

He lost a place when encountering some trouble in running two furlongs out, before finishing to good effect, and the suspicion is he remains a smart prospect - he was also given the Horse In Focus Flag for his latest effort.

Pocklington races from the same mark now, has a good draw to work from, and represents a yard who could hardly be in better form at present.

