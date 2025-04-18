Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data featuring a trio of Horses In Focus

Wiltshire Lad a good recruit for in-form Balding

Rip Wheeler should relish step up in trip

Royal Accord did well to win last time

Wiltshire Lad had shown promise in maiden/ novice company, notably when finishing fourth on debut behind a couple of subsequent pattern winners, and he built on that to make a successful handicap debut at Southwell on his final start for Sir Michael Stoute.

Wiltshire Lad was driven early in the straight but found plenty on his first start at a mile, relishing the longer trip as he kept on to score by a length with the front pair drawing clear of the remainder.

The way Wiltshire Lad saw that out impressed Timeform's reporter who awarded the Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time. He returns with his new trainer Andrew Balding in flying form (he has Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag) and still looking well treated from a 5 lb higher mark. He is 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and also has the 'small p' to show he's a likely improver.

Recommended Bet Back Wiltshire Lad in the 13:50 at Musselburgh SBK 11/4

The only runner in this novice handicap hurdle with the Timeform 'small p' is Rip Wheeler and he can take a step forward to get off the mark under Rules.

The winning pointer has shown only modest form over hurdles and his background and rangy physique suggest that he will come into his own over fences. However, he showed enough when fourth on his handicap debut at Sandown last time to suggest he can improve over hurdles before making the switch to chasing.

Rip Wheeler didn't strictly improve on his handicap debut, but he shaped encouragingly, staying on well at the end of a steadily-run race after he was outpaced. He left the impression that he will relish a greater emphasis on stamina so the step up to an extended two and a half miles looks a good move and can help bring about a bigger effort.

Recommended Bet Back Rip Wheeler in the 13:54 at Huntingdon SBK 5/1

Royal Accord shaped like a horse capable of winning a low-grade handicap when runner-up at Bath a couple of weeks ago and he built on that to get off the mark at Lingfield last time.

Things didn't work out ideally for Royal Accord who raced off the pace in a contest that wasn't strongly run and was forced wide into the straight, but he picked up well down the outside to lead approaching the final half-furlong and scored by a length and a quarter.

A 5 lb rise in the weights could underestimate Royal Accord given how he had to overcome the run of the race at Lingfield, and he's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here. That's before you factor in that he'll have the assistance of 5 lb claimer Warren Fentiman.

He needs to prove as effective back over five furlongs as at six, but he stands out as the one to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Royal Accord in the 20:30 at Wolverhampton SBK 1/1

