Timeform

Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including three Horse in Focus runners

JP McManus
JP McManus has several leading hopes on Monday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Warwick and Ayr on Monday...

Exciting Pauling front-runner has Horse In Focus Flag

Leader In The Park (13:35) looked the useful chasing prospect his physique and efforts over hurdles suggested he would be when leaving his reappearance run well behind to score at Kempton on Boxing Day and he can defy a 4 lb rise with further progress likely.

The highly-regarded Southoftheborder is the obvious threat switched to fences on his belated return for Nicky Henderson, who has a good record at this meeting, however Leader In The Park is likely to progress further as a chaser this term and he made a real impression when winning at Kempton last time by 1¼ lengths from Asta La Pasta, making all.

The Timeform pace prediction for this race is 'weak', suggesting that Leader In The Park could be allowed to set his own fractions, and at a venue where that tactic is seen to good effect, this clear top-rated (with a 'p' for more improvement to come) could prove hard to beat.

Recommended Bet

Back Leader In The Park to win the 13:35 Warwick

SBK9/5

Also a Horse In Focus flag for Nab Wood

Tough to rule out any on the septet in the 14:52, especially Golden Maverick and course specialist Foster'sisland, but the verdict goes to Horse In Focus Nab Wood, who was a dual winner at Kelso around this time last year and showed plenty to work on returning from 11 months off just over three weeks ago.

He shaped well when 5¼ lengths sixth to course specialist Idem last month, keeping on gradually without being unduly punished, and should be much sharper with that run under his belt.

His trainer Nicky Richards has the 'Hot Trainer' flag at present thanks to a good run of form, and Nab Wood is fancied to further improve his 19% strike-rate at the venue over the years, which is second only to Lucinda Russell.

Recommended Bet

Back Nab Wood to win the 14:52 at Ayr

SBK2/1

Two Timeform flags for Ilikedwayurthinkin

Ilikedwayurthinkin is absolutely thriving at present, producing a most impressive display to record his fourth win from five starts since sent back over fences at Newcastle in November, and this small-field handicap (15:27) looks another good opportunity with his rivals arriving with something to prove.

Ben Haslam's charge won at Cartmel in June and July, here at Ayr (by 35 lengths from No Regrets) in November, and was impressive again at Gosforth Park last time, winning by 8½ lengths from Jem In Em, jumping superbly on the lead.

With a Timeform pace prediction of 'very weak', it looks likely that connections will be able to once again adopt front-running tactics and this race looks perfectly set up for a horse who has both the Horse In Focus and Horses For Courses flag to defy a further 8 lb rise in the weights.

Recommended Bet

Back Ilikedwayurthinkin to win the 15:27 at Ayr

SBK10/11

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Longchamp and Southwell

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing Tips

Mark Milligan's Tips: Three to back on the flat on Sunday at up to 10/3

  • Mark Milligan
Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Sophia's can star at Southwell in Sunday double

  • Alan Dudman
Southwell

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Sophia's can star at Southwell in Sunday double

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Sophia's can star at Southwell in Sunday double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: D'orhy the Pic of my eight at Sandown

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake's Sandown selections from 9/4 to 11/2

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Saturday: Lombron has a lovely light weight in Gold Cup

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Minella Cocooner can get there sooner

  • Max Liu
Racing...Only Bettor

Dancing Gemini is fit

  • Max Liu

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Never Apologise, Never Explain

  • Editor
Weighed In

It's a Willie and Rory story

  • Editor