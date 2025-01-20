Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including three Horse in Focus runners

Easy lead possible for Leader In The Park

In-form Richards saddles Horse In Focus

Red-hot Haslam ace expected to dominate

Leader In The Park (13:35) looked the useful chasing prospect his physique and efforts over hurdles suggested he would be when leaving his reappearance run well behind to score at Kempton on Boxing Day and he can defy a 4 lb rise with further progress likely.

The highly-regarded Southoftheborder is the obvious threat switched to fences on his belated return for Nicky Henderson, who has a good record at this meeting, however Leader In The Park is likely to progress further as a chaser this term and he made a real impression when winning at Kempton last time by 1¼ lengths from Asta La Pasta, making all.

The Timeform pace prediction for this race is 'weak', suggesting that Leader In The Park could be allowed to set his own fractions, and at a venue where that tactic is seen to good effect, this clear top-rated (with a 'p' for more improvement to come) could prove hard to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Leader In The Park to win the 13:35 Warwick SBK 9/5

Tough to rule out any on the septet in the 14:52, especially Golden Maverick and course specialist Foster'sisland, but the verdict goes to Horse In Focus Nab Wood, who was a dual winner at Kelso around this time last year and showed plenty to work on returning from 11 months off just over three weeks ago.

He shaped well when 5¼ lengths sixth to course specialist Idem last month, keeping on gradually without being unduly punished, and should be much sharper with that run under his belt.

His trainer Nicky Richards has the 'Hot Trainer' flag at present thanks to a good run of form, and Nab Wood is fancied to further improve his 19% strike-rate at the venue over the years, which is second only to Lucinda Russell.

Recommended Bet Back Nab Wood to win the 14:52 at Ayr SBK 2/1

Ilikedwayurthinkin is absolutely thriving at present, producing a most impressive display to record his fourth win from five starts since sent back over fences at Newcastle in November, and this small-field handicap (15:27) looks another good opportunity with his rivals arriving with something to prove.

Ben Haslam's charge won at Cartmel in June and July, here at Ayr (by 35 lengths from No Regrets) in November, and was impressive again at Gosforth Park last time, winning by 8½ lengths from Jem In Em, jumping superbly on the lead.

With a Timeform pace prediction of 'very weak', it looks likely that connections will be able to once again adopt front-running tactics and this race looks perfectly set up for a horse who has both the Horse In Focus and Horses For Courses flag to defy a further 8 lb rise in the weights.

Recommended Bet Back Ilikedwayurthinkin to win the 15:27 at Ayr SBK 10/11

