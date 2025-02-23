Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 'Horses For Courses' flag

Morfee wasn't at his best when only fifth in the Sussex National a couple of weeks ago but that effort is perhaps best overlooked as he pulled too hard over the longest trip he has encountered.

He is better judged on the form he showed when runner-up to the subsequent Sussex National winner over this course and distance on his penultimate start. That was comfortably Morfee's best effort this season and was of similar merit to what he showed when successful over course and distance on his final outing last term.

Those two efforts were both off the same mark he competes from on Monday and he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb. He also has the Timeform Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness around this venue.

Recommended Bet Back Morfee in the 14:45 at Plumpton SBK 3/1

Sole Solution won both starts in bumpers in the style of a good prospect but it took him a bit of time to get to grips with the task over hurdles. He jumped poorly when down the field on his hurdling debut at Bangor but improved on that to finish runner-up to a talented rival at Leicester and then progressed again to get off the mark over jumps at Hereford.

Sole Solution continued his theme of run-by-run progress over hurdles when making a successful handicap debut at Sandown where he gamely stuck to his task in a strongly run race on testing ground that placed the emphasis on stamina. The way he stayed on there suggests he'll appreciate this longer trip and he still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's likely to improve. He's also 2 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings as a 5 lb hike for his Sandown success seems to underestimate him.

Recommended Bet Back Sole Solution in the 15:15 at Plumpton SBK 11/4

Neil Mulholland has had 57 winners so far this season at a good strike rate of 17% and he needs only six more winners to register his highest tally since the 2016/17 campaign. Mulholland's continued good form is highlighted by Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag and he has a good chance of adding another winner to his tally with Jongleur d'Etoiles.

Jongleur d'Etoiles has progressed well this season, registering back-to-back handicap wins at Wincanton and Catterick, and he shouldn't be judged too harshly on his latest effort at Southwell where he was only third when bidding to complete the hat-trick. He was below form there but was possibly inconvenienced by racing on the unfavoured inside and looks worth another chance based on the progress he had been making. He still looks fairly treated after going up 6 lb for his Catterick success and he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Jongleur d'Etoiles in the 15:47 at Plumpton SBK 11/8

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.