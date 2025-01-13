Timeform

Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know

Horse racing at Exeter
Exeter hosts the jumps racing in Britain on Monday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Exeter and Lingfield on Monday...

  • Frankies Dream's latest effort can be upgraded

  • Pic Roc a novice chaser to be positive about

  • Polisud interesting back over fences

Sectionals point to Frankies Dream

Frankies Dream showed improved form when getting off the mark at Wolverhampton nine days ago and sectional times suggest that effort can be marked up further.

Frankies Dream was held up in a race run at just a modest gallop, but he made good headway down the centre of the course in the straight and stayed on to lead close home, earning a sectional upgrade 5 lb higher than what any of his rivals achieved.

A 3 lb rise in the weights could underestimate him - he's 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here - and his latest effort offers hope he could have more to offer under the right circumstances, so he's the one to beat.

Recommended Bet

Back Frankies Dream in the 12:30 at Lingfield

SBK10/11

'Hot Trainer' Pauling can strike with Pic Roc

Ben Pauling has had three winners and two seconds from only eight runners this year and he has Timeform's Hot Trainer Flag to highlight the wellbeing of the yard.

Pauling has a strong chance at Exeter on Monday with Pic Roc who progressed well over hurdles last season and ended the campaign with two good runner-up efforts in ultra-competitive handicaps.

He fell on his chasing debut at Carlisle in November but looked unlucky to come down there as he jumped the fence fine only to knuckle on landing. He has the physique to make a better chaser than hurdler and Timeform's report on his Carlisle race noted 'he still very much rates an exciting prospect in this sphere'.

Recommended Bet

Back Pic Roc in the 13:38 at Exeter

SBK6/5

Polisud has an advantage on ratings

Polisud showed only modest form in handicaps for Micky Hammond last season but he had run to a higher level when trained by Francois Nicolle in France.

He has yet to run over fences in Britain but is potentially very well treated in this sphere based on what he had shown in France. That's admittedly more than a couple of years ago now, but if rated on the sort of form he was showing when last seen over fences in France he comes out 18 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

There has to be some doubt about whether Polisud can still reach those sort of levels but he offered some encouragement in a handicap hurdle last month on his first start for Daisy Hitchens and is interesting back over fences.

Recommended Bet

Back Polisud in the 15:08 at Exeter

SBK3/1

