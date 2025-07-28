Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including two Horses In Focus at Yarmouth

Well-bred Haggas runner fancied to make winning handicap debut

'Horse In Focus' String of Pearls fancied to follow up Goodwood win

David Egan booking a positive for Ian Williams runner

Timeform 'Horse In Focus' String of Pearls made her second handicap start a winning one despite looking anything but the finished article at Goodwood last month and, very much in the right hands, she's one to keep on the right side of.

The Sir Mark Prescott-trained filly was much improved when winning a small-field handicap by 1¼ lengths from Masterinthewoods, rallying to lead approaching the final 100 yards, and shaping as if she will stay further than that 1½m trip.

A half-sister to several winners, including the smart 11.4f-16.2f winner (stayed 2½m) Summer Moon, there's a good chance that she could get an easy lead here (Timeform pace prediction of 'weak') if Luke Morris decides to be positive on her; she can add to Prescott's 26% strike-rate at the track, and give her trainer a third win in the race in six years.

Recommended Bet Back String of Pearls in the 15:15 Yarmouth SBK 11/8

Another 'Horse In Focus' gets the nod here in what is not far off a re-run of a C&D event 12 days ago.

Marinakis - who was sporting a first-time tongue-tie that day - failed to get a clear run at a crucial stage on that occasion, finishing with running left in a two-length fourth having been denied a clear run in the final furlong, and, with David Egan on-board for the first time, he is selected to come out on top this time.

That day's winner Kilima, runner-up Rolling Luck and third home Wannabeawallaby head the opposition.

Recommended Bet Back Marinakis in the 15:47 Yarmouth SBK 7/2

Expensive purchase (260,000 guineas) Crown of Oaks held some lofty entries earlier in the season and looks on a workable mark for his handicap debut for a William Haggas yard that has a profitable 42% strike-rate at the track.

A brother to the smart 7f/1m winner English Oak and closely related to the 1¼m winner Forest of Dean and winner up to 10.2f State Occasion, he has the potential to be well-treated on a BHA mark of 79 now up in distance for his handicap debut.

Top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, he can open his account on his first start since being gelded and is preferred to Tee Aitch Aye, who should appreciate the step up to this trip, and 'Horse In Focus' Hornsea Bay who had no luck in running last time.

Recommended Bet Back Crown of Oaks in the 16:05 Ayr SBK 7/4

