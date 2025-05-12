Timeform

Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including two Horses In Focus

Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has a good chance at Roscommon on Monday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Catterick, Roscommon and Killarney on Monday...

  • Dream Deal the pick of the C&D winners at Catterick 

  • Recent hurdling winner fancied to gain first Flat win 

  • Foxhunters' third the one to beat at Killarney 

Ratings favour Tim Easterby runner

The veteran sprinters take centre stage here and the nod goes to the former Danny Brooke-trained Dream Deal who is given a chance to build on a promising first run for Tim Easterby over C&D last month.  

Dream Deal came from further back than the two other horses who featured in the driving finish and should be able to hold a more prominent position here as two of the horses drawn to his inside are usually held up. 

Dream Deal's sole win came off this mark over C&D when dropped into a 0-65 handicap and now down in class again, the top-rated top-weight is fancied to oblige. 

Recommended Bet

Back Dream Deal to win the 16:47 Catterick

SBK11/4

'Horse In Focus' flag for O'Brien runner 

Carried With Love is of strong interest back in this sphere on the back of her improved display over hurdles at Cork where she landed a 19-runner maiden hurdle in good style.  

On that evidence, the four-year-old looks well treated, and she was a gambled-on 4/1 chance when last seen on the Flat, shaping encouragingly when 6¼ lengths third of 18 to Nans View on testing ground at Galway on her final start in 2024, nearest at the finish having had to pick her way through.  

The better ground here will suit and the Joseph O'Brien-trained filly looks the one to beat. 

Recommended Bet

Back Carried With Love to win the 18:55 Roscommon

SBK9/4

Ratings and Horse In Focus combo for Doyle ace 

'Horse In Focus' Lifetime Ambition arguably should have won the Aintree Foxhunters and might have too much class for this opposition with Bugs Moran and Hollow Games seen as his biggest dangers. 

Six-lbs clear on weight-adjusted Timeform ratings, Lifetime Ambition finished with running left having not been asked for maximum effort until the run-in at Aintree last month and this accurate jumper should be more at home in this easier company. 

A winner over three miles under Rules before joining Pat Doyle, this step back up in trip shouldn't be an inconvenience and a big performance is expected. 

Recommended Bet

Back Lifetime Ambition to win the 19:43 Killarney

SBK11/8

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Timeform

Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 9/2 Horse In Focus at Pontefract

  • Timeform
Horse racing at Pontefract
Horse Racing Tips

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon

  • Max Liu
Betfair racing cheat sheet
Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner sweet on a trio of sprinters at Ripon at odds up to 10/1

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies headgear to spark a revival at Tramore

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Boom time for Shuwari

  • Joe Dyer
Racing...Only Bettor

Who wins the battle of the Summer Handicap?

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor