Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including two Horses In Focus

Dream Deal the pick of the C&D winners at Catterick

Recent hurdling winner fancied to gain first Flat win

Foxhunters' third the one to beat at Killarney

The veteran sprinters take centre stage here and the nod goes to the former Danny Brooke-trained Dream Deal who is given a chance to build on a promising first run for Tim Easterby over C&D last month.

Dream Deal came from further back than the two other horses who featured in the driving finish and should be able to hold a more prominent position here as two of the horses drawn to his inside are usually held up.

Dream Deal's sole win came off this mark over C&D when dropped into a 0-65 handicap and now down in class again, the top-rated top-weight is fancied to oblige.

Recommended Bet Back Dream Deal to win the 16:47 Catterick SBK 11/4

Carried With Love is of strong interest back in this sphere on the back of her improved display over hurdles at Cork where she landed a 19-runner maiden hurdle in good style.

On that evidence, the four-year-old looks well treated, and she was a gambled-on 4/1 chance when last seen on the Flat, shaping encouragingly when 6¼ lengths third of 18 to Nans View on testing ground at Galway on her final start in 2024, nearest at the finish having had to pick her way through.

The better ground here will suit and the Joseph O'Brien-trained filly looks the one to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Carried With Love to win the 18:55 Roscommon SBK 9/4

'Horse In Focus' Lifetime Ambition arguably should have won the Aintree Foxhunters and might have too much class for this opposition with Bugs Moran and Hollow Games seen as his biggest dangers.

Six-lbs clear on weight-adjusted Timeform ratings, Lifetime Ambition finished with running left having not been asked for maximum effort until the run-in at Aintree last month and this accurate jumper should be more at home in this easier company.

A winner over three miles under Rules before joining Pat Doyle, this step back up in trip shouldn't be an inconvenience and a big performance is expected.

Recommended Bet Back Lifetime Ambition to win the 19:43 Killarney SBK 11/8

