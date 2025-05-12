Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including two Horses In Focus
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Catterick, Roscommon and Killarney on Monday...
-
Dream Deal the pick of the C&D winners at Catterick
-
Recent hurdling winner fancied to gain first Flat win
-
Foxhunters' third the one to beat at Killarney
Ratings favour Tim Easterby runner
The veteran sprinters take centre stage here and the nod goes to the former Danny Brooke-trained Dream Deal who is given a chance to build on a promising first run for Tim Easterby over C&D last month.
Dream Deal came from further back than the two other horses who featured in the driving finish and should be able to hold a more prominent position here as two of the horses drawn to his inside are usually held up.
Dream Deal's sole win came off this mark over C&D when dropped into a 0-65 handicap and now down in class again, the top-rated top-weight is fancied to oblige.
'Horse In Focus' flag for O'Brien runner
Carried With Love is of strong interest back in this sphere on the back of her improved display over hurdles at Cork where she landed a 19-runner maiden hurdle in good style.
On that evidence, the four-year-old looks well treated, and she was a gambled-on 4/1 chance when last seen on the Flat, shaping encouragingly when 6¼ lengths third of 18 to Nans View on testing ground at Galway on her final start in 2024, nearest at the finish having had to pick her way through.
The better ground here will suit and the Joseph O'Brien-trained filly looks the one to beat.
Ratings and Horse In Focus combo for Doyle ace
'Horse In Focus' Lifetime Ambition arguably should have won the Aintree Foxhunters and might have too much class for this opposition with Bugs Moran and Hollow Games seen as his biggest dangers.
Six-lbs clear on weight-adjusted Timeform ratings, Lifetime Ambition finished with running left having not been asked for maximum effort until the run-in at Aintree last month and this accurate jumper should be more at home in this easier company.
A winner over three miles under Rules before joining Pat Doyle, this step back up in trip shouldn't be an inconvenience and a big performance is expected.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies headgear to spark a revival at Tramore
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle