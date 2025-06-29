Timeform

Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including two horses in focus

Pontefract
Timeform pick out three bets at Pontefract on Monday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Pontefract on Monday...

  • Top-rated Johnston colt the one to beat at Pontefract 

  • Windsor eyecatcher fancied to break her duck 

  • Newcastle runner-up fancied to go one better 

Pontefract, 14:30 - Johnston runner to put experience to good use 

The widest draw in stall 9 isn't ideal for the twice-raced Try Storm Cat but he sets a pretty fair standard on his much improved head second to Better And Better at Hamilton last time. 

The Charlie Johnston-trained colt is beautifully bred (by Saxon Warrior, out of a half-sister to the high-class miler Kingmambo out of the outstanding miler Miesque) and he can put his experience to good use against some interesting newcomers (of which £105,000 yearling Yorkshire Puds looks the most interesting). 

Recommended Bet

Back Try Storm Cat in the 14:30 Pontefract

SBK5/4

Pontefract, 15:00 - Siyouni filly the pick of the Haggas pair

The in-form William Haggas - who has the Timeform 'Hot Trainer' flag - saddles a couple of very interesting runners in Magical Idea and Salisbury third (of just four runners) Wujjood. 

Separating them isn't easy as they boast different profiles, but the former - a Timeform 'Horse In Focus' - caught the eye when 3¾ lengths fourth to Christmas Gift when denied a clear run at Windsor and she's awarded the vote. 

She will get further in time, but should be suited by the stiffer mile here and is bred to progress again (dam an unraced half-sister to the high-class 1m-10.4f winner Mukhadram); she gets the nod. 

Recommended Bet

Back Magical Idea in the 15:00 Pontefract

SBK5/2

Pontefract, 17:00 - Change of luck on the cards for Mullaney mare 

Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Fire Eyes was an unlucky loser at Newcastle on Thursday and while stall 13 is far from ideal, compensation may still await this consistent sort in a race lacking strength in depth.  

The Lawrence Mullaney-trained mare looked unlucky not to win (finished well after failing to get a clear run) when beaten ¾ length by Greenlightforgo in a 14-runner event last week and is able to race off the same mark here. 

A winner over as far as a mile and a half, the stiff finish here should be in her favour and she's fancied to gain compensation. 

Recommended Bet

Back Fire Eyes in the 17:00 Pontefract

SBK10/3

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Timeform

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 20/1 Windsor pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Tomorrow's racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets for Monday

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Horse Racing Tips

Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday

  • Alan Dudman
Curragh Racecourse

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Moonlit to shine at the Curragh

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Up The Sergeant Wilko

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Day 5 Royal Ascot Preview

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

2025 Royal Ascot Review

  • Editor
Weighed In

Epsom

  • Editor