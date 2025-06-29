Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including two horses in focus

Top-rated Johnston colt the one to beat at Pontefract

The widest draw in stall 9 isn't ideal for the twice-raced Try Storm Cat but he sets a pretty fair standard on his much improved head second to Better And Better at Hamilton last time.

The Charlie Johnston-trained colt is beautifully bred (by Saxon Warrior, out of a half-sister to the high-class miler Kingmambo out of the outstanding miler Miesque) and he can put his experience to good use against some interesting newcomers (of which £105,000 yearling Yorkshire Puds looks the most interesting).

Recommended Bet Back Try Storm Cat in the 14:30 Pontefract SBK 5/4

The in-form William Haggas - who has the Timeform 'Hot Trainer' flag - saddles a couple of very interesting runners in Magical Idea and Salisbury third (of just four runners) Wujjood.

Separating them isn't easy as they boast different profiles, but the former - a Timeform 'Horse In Focus' - caught the eye when 3¾ lengths fourth to Christmas Gift when denied a clear run at Windsor and she's awarded the vote.

She will get further in time, but should be suited by the stiffer mile here and is bred to progress again (dam an unraced half-sister to the high-class 1m-10.4f winner Mukhadram); she gets the nod.

Recommended Bet Back Magical Idea in the 15:00 Pontefract SBK 5/2

Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Fire Eyes was an unlucky loser at Newcastle on Thursday and while stall 13 is far from ideal, compensation may still await this consistent sort in a race lacking strength in depth.

The Lawrence Mullaney-trained mare looked unlucky not to win (finished well after failing to get a clear run) when beaten ¾ length by Greenlightforgo in a 14-runner event last week and is able to race off the same mark here.

A winner over as far as a mile and a half, the stiff finish here should be in her favour and she's fancied to gain compensation.

Recommended Bet Back Fire Eyes in the 17:00 Pontefract SBK 10/3

