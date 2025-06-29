Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including two horses in focus
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Pontefract on Monday...
Top-rated Johnston colt the one to beat at Pontefract
Windsor eyecatcher fancied to break her duck
Newcastle runner-up fancied to go one better
Pontefract, 14:30 - Johnston runner to put experience to good use
Try Storm Cat (Ire)
- J: Rossa Ryan
- T: Charlie Johnston
- F: 32
The widest draw in stall 9 isn't ideal for the twice-raced Try Storm Cat but he sets a pretty fair standard on his much improved head second to Better And Better at Hamilton last time.
The Charlie Johnston-trained colt is beautifully bred (by Saxon Warrior, out of a half-sister to the high-class miler Kingmambo out of the outstanding miler Miesque) and he can put his experience to good use against some interesting newcomers (of which £105,000 yearling Yorkshire Puds looks the most interesting).
Pontefract, 15:00 - Siyouni filly the pick of the Haggas pair
Magical Idea (Ire)
- J: Shane Foley
- T: William Haggas
- F: 64
The in-form William Haggas - who has the Timeform 'Hot Trainer' flag - saddles a couple of very interesting runners in Magical Idea and Salisbury third (of just four runners) Wujjood.
Separating them isn't easy as they boast different profiles, but the former - a Timeform 'Horse In Focus' - caught the eye when 3¾ lengths fourth to Christmas Gift when denied a clear run at Windsor and she's awarded the vote.
She will get further in time, but should be suited by the stiffer mile here and is bred to progress again (dam an unraced half-sister to the high-class 1m-10.4f winner Mukhadram); she gets the nod.
Pontefract, 17:00 - Change of luck on the cards for Mullaney mare
Fire Eyes (Fr)
- J: S. B. Kirrane
- T: Lawrence Mullaney
- F: 577/7222
Timeform 'Horse In Focus' Fire Eyes was an unlucky loser at Newcastle on Thursday and while stall 13 is far from ideal, compensation may still await this consistent sort in a race lacking strength in depth.
The Lawrence Mullaney-trained mare looked unlucky not to win (finished well after failing to get a clear run) when beaten ¾ length by Greenlightforgo in a 14-runner event last week and is able to race off the same mark here.
A winner over as far as a mile and a half, the stiff finish here should be in her favour and she's fancied to gain compensation.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Moonlit to shine at the Curragh
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide