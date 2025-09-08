Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus at Perth

Saliko shouldn't be judged on latest effort

The Last Cloud still ahead of handicapper

Return to Perth a positive for Themanintheboots

Oisin Murphy rode a four-timer at Kempton on Saturday to extend his commanding lead in the jockeys' championship and he looks set to claim his fifth title.

He has picked up a strong book of rides at Lingfield on Monday, including Saliko who tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb in the mile-and-a-half fillies' handicap.

Saliko has been progressing well of late and followed up a narrow win in a Nottingham novice with a more decisive victory in handicap company at the same venue. She wasn't seen to best effect when fourth over this course and distance last time as she was forced to make her challenge very wide into the straight, and she looks capable of resuming her progress with Murphy taking over for the first time. The booking of Murphy has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag.

Recommended Bet Back Saliko in the 14:22 at Lingfield SBK 11/8

The Last Cloud was presented with a good opportunity over this course and distance on his return from a few months off in May, but he impressed with the fuss-free nature of the success.

The style of that nine-and-a-half-length victory suggested The Last Cloud may have returned from his break as an improved model, and he backed up that theory when easily scoring by five lengths on his handicap debut back over the same course and distance in June.

There was a lot to like about how The Last Cloud moved through that contest and how he quickly drew clear without being asked a serious question. That performance earned him the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, while he also has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at Perth.

He has a 9 lb higher mark to deal with here, but even that rise could underestimate him as he's 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and also has the 'small p' to show he's likely to carry on progressing.

Recommended Bet Back The Last Cloud in the 15:10 at Perth SBK 6/4

Themanintheboots hasn't won since registering back-to-back victories at this course in the summer of 2023, but he's been lightly raced in that time and has been cut some slack by the handicapper.

He runs here off 7 lb below his last winning mark and comes out 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. As well as being top-rated, Themanintheboots also has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag. He will also have the assistance of Sean Bowen who was aboard for both of those victories.

He's not been at his best in three starts this season, but arrives on the back of a respectable second at Sligo where he was unable to challenge one who secured an easy lead but stuck to his task to prove best of the rest.

Recommended Bet Back Themanintheboots in the 16:44 at Perth SBK 11/4

