Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus

Well-bred Jedhi Knight has more to offer

Twilight Moon has clear claims on ratings

Promising Heather can show her class

Jedhi Knight shaped with promise when third at Redcar on his handicap debut last month, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time.

He was unable to get on terms with the front pair - in a race that has started to work out well - but he kept on encouragingly having been caught further back than ideal and he still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he remains open to further improvement after only four starts.

His pedigree certainly offers encouragement that he can prove better than this lowly level as his dam is a half-sister to Melbourne Cup runner-up Marmelo. This drop back in trip probably isn't ideal and he's likely to be at his best when there's more emphasis on stamina, but he should still be capable of building on the promise of his latest effort.

Recommended Bet Back Jedhi Knight in the 17:35 at Wolverhampton SBK 3/1

Twilight Moon showed improved form when third behind Pomme Pomme at Chepstow last month and she took another step forward when runner-up behind the same thriving rival at Bath nine days ago.

Twilight Moon was always held by Pomme Pomme - who has gone on to score again since and complete her five-timer - but she pulled five and a half lengths clear of the third which suggests she's also on a handy mark.

She still looks fairly treated off this 3 lb higher mark and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb, so she stands out as the one to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Twilight Moon in the 20:00 at Windsor SBK 15/8

Heather has made a promising start to her career and catches the eye on her handicap debut against older rivals who are open to less improvement.

Heather was runner-up on her debut at Dundalk and confirmed the promise of that effort when getting off the mark at the same venue. She then showed even better form in defeat in a conditions race at Naas last month, chasing home the 2 million guineas purchase Galveston who went on to finish third in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot last week.

In receipt of a generous weight-for-age allowance, Heather is prominent on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here and is only 1 lb off top-rated Lot of Joy. However, of greater significance is that Heather, a sister to Irish Derby winner Latrobe and Oaks runner-up Pink Dogwood, is the only runner with the Timeform 'small p', and she can take another step forward over this longer trip.

Recommended Bet Back Heather in the 20:20 at Ballinrobe SBK 7/2

