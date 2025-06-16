Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an improving Horse In Focus

Progressive Beaming Light ahead of handicapper

Billy Lee Swagger is still on a fair mark

Marv Michael's form is working out well

Billy Lee Swagger ran well when fourth in an ultra-competitive, big-field handicap at the Punchestown Festival in April and he can have that effort upgraded as he made his move wider than most during the hottest part of the race.

Billy Lee Swagger was held up for much of the contest but made good headway out wide turning for home and held every chance at the final flight. It briefly looked as if that challenge would carry him to victory but he was unable to sustain his effort close home.

That performance earned Billy Lee Swagger Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and he showed enough to suggest he's on a good mark.

He steps back up in trip here and made no impact on his only previous start at around three miles, but it's easy enough to overlook that effort as horses that were held up off the modest gallop struggled to get involved.

Recommended Bet Back Billy Lee Swagger in the 18:48 at Kilbeggan SBK 5/1

Marv Michael stepped up on his hurdling form when making a winning start over fences at Kilbeggan in September, impressing with his bold jumping at the first attempt.

He was disappointing at Cheltenham in October, but he got back on the up on his return to action at Kilbeggan last month, again jumping well and travelling smoothly on his way to a wide-margin win.

The style of that 12-length success earned Marv Michael the Horse In Focus Flag and he still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that better is expected after only three starts over fences.

It's also worth noting the form of his recent win has worked out well, with the third and fourth both winning next time, and, even though he's been hit with an 11 lb rise in the weights, he still looks fairly treated and is 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures.

Recommended Bet Back Marv Michael in the 19:48 at Kilbeggan SBK 7/4

Inquisition left her maiden and novice efforts behind when runner-up on her handicap debut at Yarmouth on Thursday, finding only another unexposed sort starting out in handicaps too strong.

That effort was over a mile, but Inquisition is by Sea The Stars and out of a smart mare who won a Group 3 at a mile and a quarter, so she promises to be suited by stepping up in trip here.

She still has the Timeform 'small p' and narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings running off the same mark as at Yarmouth.

Recommended Bet Back Inquisition in the 20:10 at Wolverhampton SBK 15/8

