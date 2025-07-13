Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated with the 'Horses For Courses' flag

Course-and-distance winner Time To Bite better back over fences

Chris Honour's Time To Bite has won three of his last four completed starts in chases and can gain another win at Newton Abbot where he has the 'Horses For Courses' flag, having made all the running for a course-and-distance victory early last season.

He won in similar fashion from the front at Exeter and Taunton in the spring and maintained his good run of form into this season with his latest success coming at Warwick in May. Back at Newton Abbot, Time To Bite took a heavy fall on his penultimate start when not ridden by his usual jockey, Bryan Carver, and presumably his latest outing at the same track, when second on a rare run over hurdles when doing too much too soon, was intended as a confidence booster.

Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Time To Bite can regain the winning thread in this small field returned to fences.

Recommended Bet Back Time To Bite to win the 16:20 at Newton Abbot SBK 11/4

Although Amazonian Dream won twice on the all-weather at the tail-end of last year, it is Windsor that has become a home away from home for Rod Millman's sprinter. He ran seven times there last season, winning twice and only beaten a neck by useful three-year-old Elmonjed in the Final of the track's Sprint Series.

He hasn't shown the same form yet from five starts at the track this year, twice finishing third, but was below form in a better-grade contest last time, one of the races which he won last season.

However, Amazonian Dream is dropping in the weights, now 9 lb lower than when he started the year, and heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings as a result. He's also taking on lesser opposition in this class 4 handicap and is reunited with Oisin Murphy who partnered him to both those wins last year.

Recommended Bet Back Amazonian Dream to win the 20:00 at Windsor SBK 9/4

Four-year-old gelding Hamlet's Night remains a maiden but there were signs in his last run that he could be worth chancing to register his first success for Daniel & Claire Kubler who have the 'Hot Trainer' flag.

Hamlet's Night has certainly shown enough ability to win a race, having finished runner-up on four occasions in France last year when trained by Andre Fabre, and twice more this season in handicaps at Haydock and Lingfield.

On his latest start at York, Hamlet's Night was a respectable seventh to Titian in an amateur riders' handicap and impressed with how he travelled but possibly got to the front too soon when edging ahead over three furlongs out. With Richard Kingscote back on board, a well-timed challenge could see Hamlet's Night going very close.

Recommended Bet Back Hamlet's Night to win the 21:00 at Windsor SBK 15/2

