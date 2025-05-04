Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus

Spitzbergen can build on debut promise

Progressive Officer can show his class

High-class White Birch the one to beat

Spitzbergen was narrowly denied on his debut at Chelmsford in November, missing out by a short head, but he earned the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and the Sectional Timing Flag which suggests his performance can be upgraded.

Spitzbergen was held up in a race run at just a modest gallop and also endured a wide trip, but that didn't stop him throwing down a strong challenge in the straight, clocking the fastest time for the final three furlongs, and he probably would have won had he proved more streetwise under pressure.

He has the Timeform 'small p' to show he's a likely improver, and he makes his return with the Crisford stable (which has the Hot Trainer Flag) among the winners.

Recommended Bet Back Spitzbergen in the 14:00 at Kempton SBK 10/3

As a son of Dubawi out of dual Group 1 winner Hydrangea, Officer is bred to be talented and he made a highly promising start to his career when winning a seven-furlong maiden at the Curragh last season.

He had to settle for minor honours on his return in the listed Gladness Stakes, again over seven furlongs at the Curragh, but he shaped well in third behind a couple of smart rivals with more experience.

That was a much-improved performance on Timeform's figures and the form he showed there puts him 4 lb clear at the head of the weight-adjusted ratings for this mile contest, while he also has the Timeform 'small p'.

Recommended Bet Back Officer in the 14:25 at the Curragh SBK 1/1

White Birch hasn't been seen since making the Group 1 breakthrough in the Tattersalls Gold Cup over a similar trip here last season, but the high-class form he showed in that contest marks him out as the one to beat.

White Birch had warmed up for that emphatic victory in the Tattersalls Gold Cup by winning the Alleged Stakes and this corresponding event, proving himself a much-improved performer at four.

He returns to action as Timeform's joint-highest rated horse in Britain and Ireland, along with Kyprios, and behind only Calandagan in Europe. He heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this by 7 lb from Los Angeles.

Recommended Bet Back White Birch in the 16:10 at the Curragh SBK 6/5

