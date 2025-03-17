Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a stable switcher at Southwell
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Southwell and Fontwell on Monday...
Weight-for-age allowance crucial at Fontwell
Clear ratings choice at Southwell
Trainer switch could help Defence Witness
Moore runner tops ratings in Fontwell opener
Le Galli Bier, who tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, can step up on his run here last time and make it second time lucky for new connections.
This half-brother to five winners, including the yard's smart chaser Le Patron, was a bit below his French form when 14 lengths second to Glynn Brae in a novice here last time, but should step up on that now faced with better ground.
The four-year-old Le Galli Bier receives a sizeable age allowance and - representing a yard that currently has the 'Hot Trainer' flag - he looks the one to beat with that British debut under his belt.
'Hot Trainer' Owen fancied to strike again
Novice races sometimes present exaggerated ratings claims for a horse due to a general lack of form, so it doesn't always prove the wisest move to rely solely on weight-adjusted-ratings in these races, but Escapologist is 6 lb clear of his rivals with a 'small p'.
Considering that all six rivals have run at least twice over hurdles, that is fairly emphatic, and it is easily the biggest ratings discrepancy between the top-rated and next-best in any British race on Monday.
Escapologist has looked a different proposition since joining Owen from Joe Ponting, winning at Fakenham (by half a length from Aviation) before finding that same rival just too strong back there a month later.
This looks a lesser race, and with more improvement anticipated, Escapologist looks the one they all have to beat.
Well-handicapped sort makes debut for in-form stable
Not an easy puzzle to finish with but there is an interesting contender having a first start for Sam England.
Defence Witness was expensive to follow when trained by Sandy Thomson but he's had a breathing operation since last seen so is worth another chance starting out for an in-form yard with a tongue strap applied.
A point-to-point winner, his current BHA mark of 92 looks workable and a big performance is expected for a yard that has a profitable 18% strike-rate at Southwell.
Recommended bets
