Timeform

Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a stable switcher at Southwell

Gary Moore
Timeform fancy a Gary Moore-trained runner at Fontwell on Monday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Southwell and Fontwell on Monday...

  • Weight-for-age allowance crucial at Fontwell 

  • Clear ratings choice at Southwell 

  • Trainer switch could help Defence Witness 

Moore runner tops ratings in Fontwell opener

Le Galli Bier, who tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, can step up on his run here last time and make it second time lucky for new connections. 

This half-brother to five winners, including the yard's smart chaser Le Patron, was a bit below his French form when 14 lengths second to Glynn Brae in a novice here last time, but should step up on that now faced with better ground. 

The four-year-old Le Galli Bier receives a sizeable age allowance and - representing a yard that currently has the 'Hot Trainer' flag - he looks the one to beat with that British debut under his belt. 

Recommended Bet

Back Le Galli Bier in the 14:02 Fontwell

SBK6/4

'Hot Trainer' Owen fancied to strike again

Novice races sometimes present exaggerated ratings claims for a horse due to a general lack of form, so it doesn't always prove the wisest move to rely solely on weight-adjusted-ratings in these races, but Escapologist is 6 lb clear of his rivals with a 'small p'. 

Considering that all six rivals have run at least twice over hurdles, that is fairly emphatic, and it is easily the biggest ratings discrepancy between the top-rated and next-best in any British race on Monday. 

Escapologist has looked a different proposition since joining Owen from Joe Ponting, winning at Fakenham (by half a length from Aviation) before finding that same rival just too strong back there a month later. 

This looks a lesser race, and with more improvement anticipated, Escapologist looks the one they all have to beat. 

Recommended Bet

Back Escapologist in the 15:30 Southwell

SBK13/8

Well-handicapped sort makes debut for in-form stable 

Not an easy puzzle to finish with but there is an interesting contender having a first start for Sam England.  

Defence Witness was expensive to follow when trained by Sandy Thomson but he's had a breathing operation since last seen so is worth another chance starting out for an in-form yard with a tongue strap applied. 

A point-to-point winner, his current BHA mark of 92 looks workable and a big performance is expected for a yard that has a profitable 18% strike-rate at Southwell.

Recommended Bet

Back Defence Witness in the 17:15 Southwell

SBK3/1

