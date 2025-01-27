Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you know need to know including a Sectional timing eyecatcher

Good opportunity for JJ Moon

Moulins Clermont can build on latest promise

Top of The Class caught the eye last time

Emma Lavelle has her horses in excellent order at present and her record in jumps races since the turn of the year stands at seven winners from 29 runners at a strike rate of just over 24%. The good form of the yard is further underlined by the fact another nine of her runners have been placed, while her only Flat runner in that time was a winner.

She has a good chance in the opener at Hereford on Monday with JJ Moon whose runner-up effort at Wincanton last month places him 7 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, with the Timeform 'small p' showing he's likely to do better.

There was a lot to like about the way JJ Moon stuck to his task after making a mistake at the second last and he forced the favourite to dig deep. He was ultimately beaten a neck but was 23 lengths clear of the remainder and that is the best form on offer.

Recommended Bet Back JJ Moon in the 14:00 at Hereford SBK 5/4

Moulins Clermont showed very little on his chasing debut and return from nearly two years off at Newbury in November. However, he proved a different proposition back at the same track last month when finding only an emphatic subsequent winner too strong.

Moulins Clermont looked a big threat after the third last but was perhaps still in need of the run on just his second start following such a long layoff as he was unable to sustain his effort and go with the winner.

He looks well treated off the same mark here, particularly with the potential of more to come after only two starts over fences, and he has a 6 lb edge over some admittedly unexposed rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Moulins Clermont in the 15:00 at Hereford SBK 3/1

Top of The Class shaped well when runner-up on her return from a four-month break at Kempton 12 days ago, passing all bar the reopposing Gaiety Musical inside the final couple of furlongs despite the race not being to run to suit.

Top of The Class was ridden patiently in a race run at a steady gallop but made good headway down the outside in the final furlong without being able to threaten the cosy winner who had been better positioned.

Sectional times show that Top of The Class can have that effort upgraded as she posted comfortably the fastest final three-furlong time and earned a sectional upgrade 7 lb higher than any of her rivals in that race. She looks well treated able to race off the same mark here and can turn the tables on these 2 lb better terms.

Recommended Bet Back Top of The Class in the 17:00 at Wolverhampton SBK 5/4

