Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Hot Trainer

Ellerton potentially well treated

Horn Cape coming to the boil nicely

Maldini Milano can bounce back

Ellerton was a near-useful performer on the Flat when trained in France and, while he is yet to reach such heights over hurdles, he does look interesting now starting out for Joe Tizzard.

He started life in this sphere with Syd Hosie, making his debut in a Grade 2 event at Cheltenham, and he has shown glimpses of promise in handicaps since, notably when hitting the frame at Wincanton two starts back when trained by Anthony Charlton.

Since then Ellerton was below form upped to three miles at Taunton, the longer trip not really attributing to his below-par display, for whatver reason just not at his best, so it may be wise to put a line through that effort.

Ellerton has again moved yards, this time to Tizzard, who happens to be in top form at present - he has the Hot Trainer Flag - and a change of scenery could well brighten up the five-year-old. On his Flat form, a mark of 94 shouldn't be beyond him, and he's been found a weak race on his return from a short break.

Recommended Bet Back Ellerton in the 15:45 Wincanton SBK 9/4

Horn Cape can boast an excellent record at Newcastle, with form figures of 11213, and he seems sure to go well again at this venue.

He won four times in total last season, the latest of those coming over two miles at this course, and he has seemingly been working his way back to full fitness in two starts since returning in December.

Horn Cape showed the benefit of his reappearance when a good third back at this venue last month, seeming much sharper and travelling through his race like a horse who remains on a good mark. The manner in which he stayed on in the closing stages suggests he's well worth another try at this longer trip, too.

Recommended Bet Back Horn Cape in the 16:00 Newcastle SBK 3/1

Paul Nicholls can boast an impressive strike rate of 29% at Wincanton during his training career and Maldini Milano is expected to bounce back to form in the closing bumper.

He made his debut in a very weak race at Exeter in April (started 11/4-on favourite) but made an excellent impression, displaying clear signs of inexperience but easily moving clear in the closing stages.

The timefigure he recorded that day adds substance to the form, but he wasn't in anywhere near the same form when contesting a Listed bumper at Newbury last month.

That run was too bad to be true, not the only runner from the yard to perform in similar fashion on the day, weakening quickly around four furlongs from home and finishing tailed off. He's been given some time to get over that since and he's well worth another chance to confirm the promise of his debut success back in calmer waters.

Recommended Bet Back Maldini Milano in the 17:15 Wincanton SBK 10/3

