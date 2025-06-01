Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

One of Our Own ready to strike

Lights Go Down open to improvement

Morcar can follow up

One of Our Own was a three-time winner last season, and she has been steadily working her way back to form since her return in March, really catching the eye when fifth over six furlongs at Redcar a fortnight ago.

She started 4/15.00 second favourite on that occasion and she left the impression she should have finished much closer, making good headway from the rear around halfway, but stuck with nowhere to go entering the final furlong.

One of Our Own finished well once she was able to open up and finished with running left at the line - she was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result. She has now fallen 1lb below her last winning mark and she's one to be interested in, with this return to seven furlongs unlikely to pose a problem.