Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Wetherby and Windsor on Monday...
One of Our Own ready to strike
Lights Go Down open to improvement
Morcar can follow up
Wetherby, 19:00 - One of Our Own down to a good mark
One Of Our Own
- J: Kaiya Fraser
- T: Rebecca Menzies
- F: 1146-7635
One of Our Own was a three-time winner last season, and she has been steadily working her way back to form since her return in March, really catching the eye when fifth over six furlongs at Redcar a fortnight ago.
She started 4/15.00 second favourite on that occasion and she left the impression she should have finished much closer, making good headway from the rear around halfway, but stuck with nowhere to go entering the final furlong.
One of Our Own finished well once she was able to open up and finished with running left at the line - she was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result. She has now fallen 1lb below her last winning mark and she's one to be interested in, with this return to seven furlongs unlikely to pose a problem.
Wetherby, 19:30 - Lights Go Down interesting on handicap debut
Lights Go Down
- J: Billy Garritty
- T: Michael & David Easterby
- F: 940
Lights Go Down started at 200/1201.00 for his debut when in dire need of the experience over an inadequate seven furlongs, but he showed much more when hitting the frame at Beverley next time upped to a mile and a quarter.
Lights Go Down plugged on well in the closing stages on that occasion, and that form has worked out very well, the first, second and third all going on to win races since.
The drop back in trip, plus just a four-day turnaround, are plausible excuses for his below-par effort at Ayr last time, but that run qualified him for handicaps, and much better is expected now, especially now moving back up to a mile and a quarter.
An opening mark of 64 looks workable based on his Beverley run and it will be interesting to see how he fares in the market for shrewd connections with improvement forthcoming - he has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating.
Windsor, 19:45 - Morcar arrives at the top of his game
Morcar
- J: Alec Voikhansky
- T: Richard Hannon
- F: 10816-731
Only five runners in this handicap, but it is an interesting race, and one in which the Richard Hannon-trained Morcar is taken to come out on top.
He has a good record at this track - he has the Horses For Courses Flag - with two course and distance wins to his name, and he proved better than ever when resuming winning ways at Lingfield three weeks ago.
There was plenty to like about how he travelled through that contest, and he picked up well when asked to go win his race over a furlong out, comfortably on top at the line. The third home that day has won since to boost the form and a subsequent 3lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent him following up.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here
