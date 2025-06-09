Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus

Thriving Time Control can win again

Tony Carroll has three in this handicap, but strong preference is for Time Patrol, who arrives on a roll, having won five of his last seven starts. The last three of those have come at Brighton, the latest over this course and distance 10 days ago.

He found the return to seven furlongs no problem at all, producing a career-best effort to extend his run of good form, making good headway over a furlong out and staying on to lead in the final 100 yards, having something in hand at the line.

Time Patrol is now 4lb higher in the weights, but his come-from-behind run style will continue to make it hard for the handicapper to catch up with him, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid in pursuit of a course four-timer.

Recommended Bet Back Time Control in the 16:32 Brighton SBK 9/5

Educator has a smart pedigree and he has bounced back to form for Henrietta Knight having lost his way for previous trainer Mick Appleby.

He resumed winning ways over a mile and a half on the all-weather at Lingfield in April, taking advantage of a much-reduced mark on his first start since undergoing a breathing operation in April.

Educator confirmed himself back in top form when following up at Windsor three weeks ago, well suited by a sound gallop but still deserving extra credit for coming from the position he did, still having plenty to do two furlongs out and weaving through rivals - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag for that performance.

That performance was backed up by the clock and a subsequent 3lb rise in the weights likely underestimates him, while he still remains well treated on the pick of his efforts.

Recommended Bet Back Educator in the 18:20 Pontefract SBK 1/1

Queen of Steel kind of lost her way for Mark Usher, but she has been rejuvenated by Fergal O'Brien recently, comfortably winning at Ffos Las fitted with first-time cheekpieces at Ffos Las in March, and having no problem following up just seven days later from the same mark at Wetherby.

She confirmed herself on the up when completing a cross-code hat-trick returned to the Flat at Nottingham last month. She was again strong in the betting and proved her mark all wrong, given a positive ride and showcasing her stamina.

She won by nine and a half lengths that day, so a subsequent 10lb rise is dignified, and there is a real possibility that she will get another easy lead in this field, at a track where prominent tactics are often seen to good effect.

Recommended Bet Back Queen of Steel in the 18:50 Pontefract SBK 1/1

