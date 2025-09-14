Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a couple of 'Horses For Courses'

Three-time course winner Courtland down in grade at Worcester

Brighton regular Kranjcar bidding for quick hat-trick

Miss Yorkshire clear top-rated at Thirsk

Dan Skelton has five of the ten runners in the most valuable contest on Worcester's card but the one they all have to beat is Courtland from the stable of the current leader in the trainers' championship, Mickey Bowen.

Courtland missed all of last season but his five victories in 2023/24 included three wins at Worcester which means he has the 'Horses For Courses' flag. He needed his first run back following his absence at Cartmel but with that run under his belt he fared much better when runner-up in the Summer Plate at Market Rasen, as he had been in 2023.

Courtland looked as good ever but was no match for improving Irish raider Ballysax Hank. Back down in grade here, and only 1 lb higher in the weights, Courtland is 3 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and can gain another win at a track that clearly suits.

Recommended Bet Back Courtland to win the 14:00 at Worcester SBK 4/1

George Boughey's Kranjcar returns to Brighton in tremendous form, and he should be able to defy another penalty and complete a hat-trick under good-value apprentice Jack Callan whose 5 lb claim cancels out the extra weight he has to carry for last week's win at Lingfield when getting the better of B Associates by three quarters of a length.

The thriving four-year-old clearly gets on well with Callan, with three of his four wins coming for the jockey, including that Lingfield success which was itself gained under a penalty for a Brighton win the previous week.

Indeed, Kranjcar has a fine record at the Sussex track where he can now boast two wins and three seconds from five starts, earning the 'Horses For Courses' flag. Joint-top in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, Kranjcar can win again.

Recommended Bet Back Kranjcar to win the 16:12 at Brighton SBK 1/1

Miss Yorkshire is still a maiden but her improved effort when going close at Newcastle last week suggests she's capable of getting off the mark on her return to turf at Thirsk where she stands out at the weights.

She was a 25/1 shot at Newcastle after a couple of lesser performances, but she had begun her career with three placed efforts, one of those on turf at Ripon. At Wolverhampton, she also chased home Clive Cox's rapidly improving sprinter Flash Harry whose form is now verging on smart.

Miss Yorkshire bumped into a thriving rival last time too in the more experienced Enpassant who proved a neck too strong after she had edged ahead briefly in the final furlong under 5 lb claimer Cian Horgan. The apprentice keeps the ride and, running from the same mark here, Miss Yorkshire looks very well handicapped, being 5 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Miss Yorkshire to win the 16:20 at Thirsk SBK 4/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.