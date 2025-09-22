Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 9/2 Horse In Focus at Leicester

Pull The Rug can improve again at Leicester

Kode Secret ready to strike

Penelope will remain of interest

Pull The Rug shaped much better than the bare result on her first outing and has shown improved form since, catching the eye somewhat on her handicap debut over five furlongs at Wolverhampton recently.

That race wasn't that strongly run, and the winner made all of the running, so Pull The Rug can be marked up a little given she was given a more patient ride than the two who finished in front of her.

She also shaped as though she will appreciate this return to six furlongs, doing all of her best work at the finish. Slightly easier ground is an unknown, but there's no doubt she's handicapped to play a part, and is one to keep on the right side.

Recommended Bet Back Pull The Rug in the 15:18 Leicester SBK 5/1

Kode Secret wasn't at his best on his first three starts back this season, but as a result has started to lower in the weights, and he signalled he's ready to win again following his third-placed effort over this trip at Leicester last time.

That was his first run for four months, and he was beaten only by a match-fit, thriving pair, shaping like a horse who will come on a fair bit for the outing. Indeed, Kode Secret was given the 'Horse In Focus Flag' as a result, staying on at just the once pace in the closing stages after going with plenty of verve.

Admittedly, all of his best, and winning form, is over seven furlongs, but with that outing under his belt, and at a stiff track like Hamilton, in soft ground, sticking to this trip shouldn't be an issue. Kode Secret is now 2lb below his last winning mark so he's been given a chance by the handicapper.

Recommended Bet Back Kode Secret in the 17:15 Hamilton SBK 11/10

Penelope Valentine's sole win came over seven furlongs at Kempton when trained by Alice Haynes, but she is now 4lb below that mark, and she shaped like a horse who is on a good mark starting out for James Owen.

Penelope Valentine went without her usual cheekpieces on that occasion, a little uneasy in the betting and not having the same turn of foot as the principals in the closing stages.

With that in mind, this return to seven furlongs should be right up her street, while the addition of a first-time visor should also sharpen her up, too. Penelope Valentine has joined a yard that has an excellent record of rejuvenating new recruits and she's on a mark she's capable of winning from.

Recommended Bet Back Penelope Venture in the 18:30 Wolverhampton SBK 9/5

