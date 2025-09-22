Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 9/2 Horse In Focus at Leicester
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Leicester, Hamilton and Wolverhampton on Monday...
-
Pull The Rug can improve again at Leicester
-
Kode Secret ready to strike
-
Penelope will remain of interest
15:18, Leicester - Pull The Rug can open her account
Pull The Rug (Ire)
- J: Callum Rodriguez
- T: Edward Bethell
- F: 7543
Pull The Rug shaped much better than the bare result on her first outing and has shown improved form since, catching the eye somewhat on her handicap debut over five furlongs at Wolverhampton recently.
That race wasn't that strongly run, and the winner made all of the running, so Pull The Rug can be marked up a little given she was given a more patient ride than the two who finished in front of her.
She also shaped as though she will appreciate this return to six furlongs, doing all of her best work at the finish. Slightly easier ground is an unknown, but there's no doubt she's handicapped to play a part, and is one to keep on the right side.
17:15, Hamilton - Kode Secret can show benefit of recent run
Kode Secret (Ire)
- J: David Allan
- T: Tim Easterby
- F: 6002-7453
Kode Secret wasn't at his best on his first three starts back this season, but as a result has started to lower in the weights, and he signalled he's ready to win again following his third-placed effort over this trip at Leicester last time.
That was his first run for four months, and he was beaten only by a match-fit, thriving pair, shaping like a horse who will come on a fair bit for the outing. Indeed, Kode Secret was given the 'Horse In Focus Flag' as a result, staying on at just the once pace in the closing stages after going with plenty of verve.
Admittedly, all of his best, and winning form, is over seven furlongs, but with that outing under his belt, and at a stiff track like Hamilton, in soft ground, sticking to this trip shouldn't be an issue. Kode Secret is now 2lb below his last winning mark so he's been given a chance by the handicapper.
18:30, Wolverhampton - Headgear can sharpen Penelope up
Penelope Valentine's sole win came over seven furlongs at Kempton when trained by Alice Haynes, but she is now 4lb below that mark, and she shaped like a horse who is on a good mark starting out for James Owen.
Penelope Valentine went without her usual cheekpieces on that occasion, a little uneasy in the betting and not having the same turn of foot as the principals in the closing stages.
With that in mind, this return to seven furlongs should be right up her street, while the addition of a first-time visor should also sharpen her up, too. Penelope Valentine has joined a yard that has an excellent record of rejuvenating new recruits and she's on a mark she's capable of winning from.
Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here.
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ayr Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Camacho pair can feature in the first four on West coast
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ayr Gold Cup Big Race Verdict: Camacho pair can feature in the first four on West coast
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ayr up to 10/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap