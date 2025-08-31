Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Carlisle

Awraad is ahead of the handicapper

Milteye can return to winning ways

Hat-trick beckons for Jez Bomb

Awraad shaped promisingly when beaten less than a length in fifth in a competitive event on her handicap debut at York's Ebor Festival, particularly as she met some trouble when trying to rally entering the final furlong.

Awraad was then turned out quickly at Ripon only five days later, upped in class in the listed Two Yrs Old Trophy, and she showed improved form to finish runner-up, again sticking to her task in the style of one who will stay this extra furlong.

The handicapper hasn't had a chance to reassess Awraad following last week's run at Ripon and she is the clear pick at these weights, competing off a mark only 1 lb higher than at York. She heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 6 lb.

Milteye has been a model of consistency for Harriet Bethell and has yet to finish outside the first three in six starts for the yard.

Milteye gained a deserved success over this course and distance on his penultimate start when never subjected to more than hand riding, and he produced a performance of similar merit when third at Beverley last time.

He shaped as well as the first two home having raced closer to the sound pace than that pair, and he finished nicely clear of the remainder. He looks well treated off the same mark here and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb, while any ease in conditions won't be a problem as he handles testing ground.

Jez Bomb enjoyed a productive campaign last term, winning on four occasions, and he has continued to progress this term. He registered his second win of the season on his penultimate start at Doncaster and then proved better than ever when following up at Thirsk last time.

Jez Bomb was disadvantaged by the steady pace, but he made good headway down the outside to collar the front runner near the line and win by a neck. The sectional times back up the visual impression that Jez Bomb did well to win at Thirsk, and he was also handed the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time.

He is operating at the top of his game and a 3 lb rise in the weights for his win at Thirsk underestimates him - he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb.

