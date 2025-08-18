Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 15/8 top-rated runner at Ayr

Diesel Line can continue bright start for new yard

Progressive hurdler Summerleaze can do better over fences

Ravishing Beauty still ahead of handicapper

Diesel Line found only an unexposed and well-backed rival too strong when runner-up at Uttoxeter last month on his first start for Charles and Adam Pogson, and he confirmed that promise when successful at the same course last time.

Diesel Line was sent off a strong favourite and wouldn't have given his supporters many anxious moments as he travelled strongly, made good progress after three out, jumped on at the next and asserted approaching the last.

He only had to be kept up to his work to register a decisive two-and-a-half-length success and he was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. He's thriving for his new yard and is still fairly treated following a 6 lb rise in the weights, so a bold bid looks on the cards.

Recommended Bet Back Diesel Line in the 16:27 at Stratford SBK 6/4

Summerleaze progressed well over hurdles after joining Olly Murphy and was successful on her first three starts for the yard, all in handicap company.

She was only eighth and ultimately beaten a long way on her chasing debut at Perth last month, but she shaped better than that result would suggest as she made some headway but failed to sustain her effort.

The bare form was so far below what she achieved over hurdles she hasn't been assigned a chase rating yet, though she does have the Timeform 'small p' to show she's capable of better over fences and the handicapper has quickly offered some respite. She's now 4 lb lower than when a close-up third in a handicap hurdle here in May.

Recommended Bet Back Summerleaze in the 17:00 at Stratford SBK SP

Ravishing Beauty has been on a roll since fitted with cheekpieces, finishing runner-up at Leicester before registering back-to-back victories.

A comprehensive three-and-a-half-length win at Pontefract was followed by a much narrower success at Nottingham, where she was all out to hold on by a short head, but the way she quickened two or three lengths clear, before she was closed down, suggests there could be a bit more to come.

The way Ravishing Beauty has been tanking through her races also offers hope she's not reached her limit, and it's likely that a 2 lb rise in the weights underestimates her. She heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb and looks up to completing the hat-trick, with the slight drop in grade another positive.

Recommended Bet Back Ravishing Beauty in the 19:45 at Ayr SBK 15/8

