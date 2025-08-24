Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 100/30 top-rated Horse In Focus

Oisin Murphy a positive jockey booking for Hachiman

Small rise in weights underestimates top-rated River of Joy

Progressive Shaboozee can follow up recent win

Simon and Ed Crisford have operated at a strike rate of 19.3% in British Flat races since taking out a joint-licence in 2020, but that figure increases to an impressive 25.7% when focusing on handicap debutants.

The Crisfords have an interesting handicap debutant at Epsom on Monday in the shape of Lingfield maiden winner Hachiman. Hachiman won by only a neck at Lingfield but he did well under the circumstances as he had to wait for a gap which left him with a lot of ground to make up in a race run at a steadyish gallop.

The way he overcame that disadvantage suggests an opening BHA mark of 72 might prove lenient - he narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and the booking of champion jockey Oisin Murphy has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag.

Recommended Bet Back Hachiman in the 16:28 at Epsom SBK 9/4

River of Joy made it five wins from ten starts, and two from two over fences, when successful in a 21-furlong handicap chase at Cartmel in July.

River of Joy scored by half a length but that margin undersells her superiority as she was going well when shuffled back after the final fence. That left River of Joy poorly placed, and she still had a fair bit to do turning for home, but she picked up strongly to lead near the line.

That performance earned River of Joy Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking her out as one likely to be of interest next time, and a 2 lb rise in the weights underestimates her. She heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 6 lb and also has the 'small p' to highlight that further improvement is expected.

Recommended Bet Back River of Joy in the 16:43 at Cartmel SBK 2/1

Shaboozee was a big eye-catcher when runner-up at Killarney on his penultimate start and he built on that to post a dominant victory at Ballinrobe a couple of weeks ago.

Shaboozee did well to finish as close as he did at Killarney given he tanked his way into the lead after his rider lost his irons at the first flight, but things went much smoother at Ballinrobe and he showed improved form as a consequence.

He was briefly threatened after an untidy leap at the last, but he soon asserted his superiority and was well on top at the line, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter. He's improving in leaps and bounds and still has the 'small p' to show more is expected, so he looks up to defying a 7 lb rise in the weights.

Recommended Bet Back Shaboozee in the 17:13 at Ballinrobe SBK 10/3

