Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for Newcastle, Southwell and Leopardstown

Southwell jumps
Tom Ellis has an excellent strike rate at Southwell

Horse racing tips from Timeform who highlight three horses of interest at Newcastle, Southwell and Leopardstown...

'Horse In Focus' Bathgate one to keep on side

Philip Kirby is going along nicely of late and Bathgate, who is a Horse In Focus, looks of interest in this handicap hurdle at Newcastle. He showed improved form to open his account at Sedgefield in November, looking in control when some late drama occurred, and he has progressed further since, resuming winning ways in good style over two miles at Catterick two starts back.

Bathgate ran even better in defeat when runner-up over the same course and distance last month, too, making smooth headway on the home turn, and staying on well to the line, but he was never able to peg back the winner who was ridden more prominently.

He's thriving at present, and this track should suit this strong-travelling type well, so he'll remain of plenty of interest from just 2lb higher.

Recommended Bet

Back Bathgate on the 16:00 Newcastle

SBK9/4

Sugar Cookie can defy absence

Willie Mullins and his son Patrick have an impressive 41% strike rate in bumpers at Leopardstown and Sugar Cookie looks a very interesting new recruit for the yard.

She has an attractive pedigree - she is from the family of top-class hurdler Harchibald - and she produced a promising first effort in a bumper over this course and distance for Nina Walsh two years ago.

Sugar Cookie was beaten by a Mullins-trained mare on that occasion and the pair pulled well clear of the remainder, making good headway out wide entering the straight and her jockey wasn't hard on her at the finish.

Clearly, she has had some sort of hiccup since, being off the track for so long, but she could hardly have joined a better trainer in the interim, and she must be respected for a yard that have won the previous two renewals of this bumper (the same one she finished runner-up in 2023).

Recommended Bet

Back Sugar Cookie in the 16:20 Leopardstown

SBK11/4

Tiger can bolster Ellis' record

Trainer Tom Ellis has only had six runners at Southwell, but half of those have won, returning an excellent strike rate, and his sole runner on Monday, Tigers Moon, has an excellent chance in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Novices' Limited Handicap Hurdle (17:15).

He didn't figure in his first three starts over hurdles, finishing nearer last than first on each occasion, but showed his first form on his handicap debut at Market Rasen last month.

Tigers Moon was given a patient ride on that occasion, totally opposite to the two who finished in front of him, who were more or less in those places throughout, and he did especially well to finish as close as he did in the circumstances.

He raced freely, but left the impression he's on a good mark, and his pedigree also suggests he should be better than this level in time. There should be further improvement in him and he is sure to be a big player racing from the same mark.

Recommended Bet

Back Tigers Moon in the 17:15 Southwell

SBK3/1

