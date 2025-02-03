Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for Carlisle and Wolverhampton
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Carlisle and Wolverhampton for Monday's action...
Coltherd runner bidding for repeat success
Shaw fancied to deny Carroll
Change of jockey for in-form Frost runner
Horse In Focus and Horses For Courses flags for Breeze Of Wind
The Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap Chase at 16:00 is perhaps not as competitive as the numbers suggest and, despite a 9 lb higher mark this year, Breeze Of Wind is fancied to repeat his victory in this contest 12 months ago having not been seen to best effect when fourth at Wetherby last time out.
As well as the Timeform 'Horse In Focus' flag, Breeze Of Wind also has the 'Horses For Courses' flag with the return to Carlisle very much a positive for a horse whose three other wins have come at Uttoxeter and Hexham (2), venues that require a horse to keep digging deep when others have cried enough.
Though 9 lb higher than last year, Breeze Of Wind is actually only 2 lb higher in the weights than when successful at Hexham last March; a big run is expected.
Sectional flag the key to chance of Derek Shaw runners
Despite yet another strong challenge from leading all-weather trainer Tony Carroll, it's Derek Shaw who looks to hold the strongest hand in the Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap at 18:30, with Gustav Graves taken to deny stablemate Buraback a C&D hat-trick.
He may be edging up the weights, but that's for good reason, as Gustav Graves impressed when winning over C&D at the start of January and ran at least as well under a penalty last time, doing well to split a trio who were always up there.
That big move from two furlongs out earned him the Timeform 'Sectional' flag and, with the Carroll runners and Antiphon likely to set a strong gallop, the race should be set up nicely for him.
Hot Trainer flag for handler of Daaris
The in-form Daaris has the services of Rossa Ryan and gets a narrow vote in the Gamble Responsibly At BetUK Handicap at 19:00 ahead of the thriving Payment Plan.
Ridden by either Andrea Pinna or Oscar Palmer on his last four starts, Daaris now has a top jockey in the saddle and the six-year-old gelding, a winner here in December, comes into this race on the back of a solid sequence of top-three finishes including when 1½ lengths third to Two Plus Two in an apprentices event here last time.
Trainer Kevin Frost has the Timeform 'Hot Trainer' flag at present, having combined with Ryan to score with Piperstown here a week ago, and they can team up to good effect once more.
