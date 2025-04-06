Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data featuring a trio of Horses In Focus

Barefoot Warrior a horse to follow

Brasil Power coming to the boil

La Fleur Petrus on a good mark

Barefoot Warrior shaped well in a hot race for the track at Thirsk on debut last season, displaying clear signs of greenness, and he showed the benefit of that initial experience when opening his account at the same track next time.

He was strong in the market on that occasion, looking held approaching the final furlong, but he stayed on strongly to lead in the final 50 yards, readily moving clear from there and having more in hand at the line than the official margin suggests.

Barefoot Warrior was easy to back in another novice event under a penalty at Newcastle when last seen in September, but he confirmed himself a horse improving in leaps and bounds to follow up in similar fashion, again proving never stronger than at the finish.

That form has worked out very well, with several next-time-out winners coming out of the race, and Barefoot Warrior looks a horse to follow in handicaps this season - he has the Horse In Focus Flag.

An opening mark of 87 could prove very lenient and he's just the type his trainer will progress through the ranks - he still has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating, denoting he's open to further improvement.

Recommended Bet Back Barefoot Warrior in the 15:27 Redcar SBK 6/4

Brasil Power's last win came at this course over seven furlongs last summer and he has been leaving the impression of late he's coming back to the boil.

He shaped much better than the bare result under an inexperienced rider at Lingfield 10 days ago, travelling better than most with cheekpieces replacing blinkers, but meeting some trouble in running early in the straight.

Brasil Power was switched for a run entering the final furlong, but the front two had already flown and he finished never nearer than at the finish, given the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter as a result.

Billy Loughnane takes over in the saddle now and the return to a mile should suit. The longer straight at Kempton will also be in his favour and he is just 2lb higher than his last winning mark. He looks ready to strike.

Recommended Bet Back Brasil Power in the 18:30 Kempton SBK 11/4

La Fleur Petrus is bred to be useful and she had been shaping up well prior to opening her account over seven furlongs at Southwell just over a year ago when trained by Charlie Johnston.

She settled much better on that occasion sporting a first-time hood and, while that was just a modest maiden, she did take a step forward when hitting the frame on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton on her final start in October.

That run came after eight months off the track and she was arguably unlucky not to win, awkwardly away, doing a little too much racing off the pace and also short of room on the home turn.

La Fleur Petrus still had plenty to do entering the straight, caught further back than ideal in a race where it paid to be handy and finishing with a flourish - she was given the Horse In Focus Flag afterwards.

She has since joined David Menuisier, who is a dab hand at improving such types, and has had a couple of winners lately. She returns on the same mark, is open to further improvement, and looks the most interesting runner in this field.

Recommended Bet Back La Fleur Petrus in the 19:00 Kempton SBK 9/1

